DataNumen Exchange Recovery Brings in Support for the Latest Microsoft Exchange Server

DataNumen releases DataNumen Exchange Recovery 5.5. In the new version developers have added support for Microsoft Exchange Server 2016, Outlook for Office 365 and Outlook 2016 and have improved overall performance of the repair tool even further.

Microsoft Exchange Server is used widely in the enterprise environment. However, the Exchange offline folder files (.ost) are prone to become orphaned in case of any problems with availability of the corresponding online service be that Exchange itself, the IMAP protocol, an Outlook.com account or Outlook 365. Orphaned .ost files still keep personal information such as contacts, messages, calendars and tasks, but these data are no longer available and cannot be read by Outlook.

DataNumen Exchange Recovery converts unreadable OST files to the PST format which is easily opened by Outlook even offline. Moreover, the program detects and automatically fixes damaged and erroneous Exchange .ost files. In particular, DataNumen Exchange Recovery recovers folders, messages, tasks, calendars, appointments and other Outlook objects along with their properties and attached files. The tool deals with oversized OST files, files that do not open for variety of reasons and files damaged due to disk failure or abrupt disconnection. The resulting PST file can be open in Outlook then by usual means.

DataNumen Exchange Recovery version 5.5 received support for the latest versions of Exchange-compatible software including Microsoft Exchange Server 2016, Outlook 2016 and Outlook for Office 365. Paired with unmatched recovery rate provided by the tool, specifically 96%, that makes DataNumen Exchange Recovery arguably the most efficient and of broadest application spectrum recovery tool on the market.

Pricing and availability

DataNumen Exchange Recovery is available for Windows 95/98/ME/NT/2000/XP/Visa/7/8/8.1/10 and Windows Server 2003/2008/2012/2016, 32-bit and 64-bit. The tool supports Exchange 5.0 to 2016, Outlook 97 to 2016 as well as Outlook for Office 365. The cost of the program is $199.95. Volume discounts are available.

Links

Company website: https://www.datanumen.com/
Product page: https://www.datanumen.com/exchange-recovery/
Download: https://www.datanumen.com/exchange-recovery/download.htm
Video: https://www.datanumen.com/exchange-recovery/videos/full.htm

