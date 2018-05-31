Callgirls in Dubai|Massage in Dubai|Dubai escort services

VidPaw, a newly-launched alternative to KeepVid for online video & audio downloading, is catching most users eyes for its professional but easy-handling operating process. Recently, the close down of KeepVid made lots of video lovers frustrated. As we can notice, nowadays, videos are occupying a large market than photos, pictures, and even GIF than ever […]
Rangasthalam is an upcoming Tollywood movie written and directed by Sukumar. Mega power star Ramcharan playing lead role and Samatha Akkineni is the female lead. Anasuya Bhardwaj, Aadhi Pinshetty, Jagapathi Babu, Gauthami, Prakash Raj and Pooja Hedge are playing weighty roles. Devi Sri Prasad notch soundtrack of the film.R Ratnavelu handled cinematography while Ram — Laxman ,behind […]
Smile Foundation and Celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna join hands for the seventh edition of “Cook for a Smile” – an exciting and unique charity cookout. Eight top boardroom leaders join this initiative to battle it out over a cook-off with the sole mission to support Smile Foundation’s ‘Nutrition for Education’ campaign. Funds raised through the […]