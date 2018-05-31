Business

Buy Business Insurance In San Benito, TX

San Benito, TX/ 2018: Business is affected by a variety of factor and is susceptible to unexpected risks. So, it becomes essential to protect yourself financially from any uncertainties both natural & manmade to which your business is exposed to. Keeping in mind the needs of business owners, Smith- Reagan Insurance Agency provides a number of business insurance policies & plans to their clients in San Benito, TX.

They provides customized insurance plans to meet the needs & requirements of their clients. The team of experts at the agency work with leading insurance companies & compare different policies & coverages in order to provide the best plan to their clients.

Types Of Business Insurance Policies Offered:

They offer a variety of coverages to minimize your loss in case of an uncertain event. It includes options such as –

• Commercial Property – It protects the property which has been insured by business from risks such as theft, fire etc. Apart from the structure of the building, it also provides for loss of office furnishings & inventory.
• Workers Compensation – If an employee injures themselves while performing their business operations then this coverage provides for the medical expenses and lost wages of that employee.
• General Liability – This coverage policy covers any legal claims which arise due to company’s fault.
• Commercial Auto – Under this insurance type, the insurance agency provides coverages for all vehicles owned by the business.
• Business Package – It is a policy that generally protects medium to large firms from risk such as fire, theft, accidental damage etc.

Why Choose Them?

• Comprehensive insurance policies
• Friendly & helpful agents
• Affordable plans
• Prompt services

Other Types Of Insurance Offered:

• Auto Insurance
• Property Insurance
• Life & Health Insurance

For more information about the business insurance provided by Smith-Reagan Insurance Agency, you can call at (956) 399 – 1353 or visit 148 N. Sam Houston Blvd, San Benito, TX 78586. You can also log on to their website http://sra-ins.com/ to request for a free quote.

