Amazing Holiday Homes Now Offers A Cornish Beach House That Sleeps Up To Ten People

Amazing Holiday Homes Ltd is now able to offer a large self-catering beach house Cornwall that sleeps up to ten people. Buddha Beach House is hewn from old Cornish stone and has windows that go from floor to ceiling so that guests can take in the astounding views of Whitsand Bay with its’ three miles of white sand.

The house has all modern luxury fittings and the master en-suite bedroom contains a Villeroy and Boch hydrotherapy Jacuzzi bath where you can relax in comfort. There is also a super king size four poster bed. The family bathroom for the other bedrooms contains a splendid living aquarium set in the wall by the bath which can be lit by candlelight.

Out on the very large terrace is a sunken hot tub for five or six people, and a dining area where you can watch the sun go down while lazing with a glass of wine or whatever else takes your fancy. A full size 18-hole golf course is only five minutes’ walk away. There are also plenty of local restaurants such as The View in Whitsand Bay which rivals many London restaurants for quality and mainly serves local caught fish, scallops, and lobster. The Finnygook Inn in Crafthole (five minutes by car) is excellent and not expensive.

Amazing Holiday Homes also has another beach house which sleeps from 2 – 7 people, so if both homes are booked together they can accommodate a party of up to 17.

