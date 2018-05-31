“Add Text and Timestamp on Gallery Photos” – New Features Launch.

SURAT, INDIA – 31, May 2018: Greencom Ebizz Infotech, one of the leading mobile application development company, today announced new features of their app named Add Text and Timestamp on Gallery Photos for Android platform.

The application focuses on stamping gallery photos concept and for the same includes 4-in-1 stamps that includes Date and Timestamp, Signature Text, Watermark Logo and GPS Location Tag.

Add Text and Timestamp to Gallery Photos has been created with finest features and functionalities that permit to set up various text stamps and signature words on photos to decorate your gallery photographs wonderfully.

Addition of new features made this app a complete package for those seeking photo stamping solutions in a single download.

New Features of App,

New Brand Logos to Choose from.

Shot on Tag Stamp Position Changeable..

Functionality to add custom shot on logo.

Choose your phone model according to brand.

“It is very crucial to get appreciation by the users for whom the product has been developed then only it holds the importance behind that development” – Said Suresh Kalathiya, CEO Ebizz Infotech.

When queried about future updates, he replied “Yes! We have lined up some interesting features for our users in the future updates too” he concluded.

Some sources revealed that couple of apps namely Custom Video Stamper and GPS Gallery are lined up for future launches on App Store and Google Play Store which is said be under development.