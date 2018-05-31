Acordis Technology & Solutions Sponsor of Men’s Nite Out Event at The Signature Grand (Davie)

Tech

MIAMI, FLORIDA—Acordis Technology & Solutions, the official IT Solutions Provider for the Miami Heat, will be attending and sponsoring the annual Men’s Nite Out on May 9th, 2018 at The Signature Grand in Davie, Florida.

The Jewish Federation of Broward County’s annual program “Men’s Nite Out” is known for drawing motivational speakers for the last 13 years to bring out men to the event. The event has developed a reputation for featuring sought after speakers that has increased attendance of the event over the past 13 years. Past speakers have included quarterback Drew Brees, coaches Bobby Bowden, Mike Ditka and Dick Vitale and Jewish Olympic swimmer Mark Spitz. This year’s speaker will be “Mr. October” Reggie Jackson.

Date: May 9, 2018
Location: The Signature Grand, 6900 West State Road 84, Davie, Florida 33331 Time: 6:00 PM (registration begins) (dinner and refreshments will be served).
Who Should Attend: All Professionals that would like to network.

About Acordis International Corp

Acordis is a Florida-based organization that dedicates itself to helping companies increase efficiencies and reduce costs by implementing technological solutions. Acordis is best known for its expertise, performance and knowledge in Data Center & Virtualization, Security, Storage & Backup, Managed IT, Collaboration & Enterprise Networks, Data Management, Infrastructure Management, Digital Signage and Multi-Functioning Printers. Acordis partners with cutting-edge technology manufacturers such as Cisco, Xerox, VMWare, Microsoft, Samsung, HP, Citrix, Barracuda, and many more. For more information, please visit www.acordiscorp.com.

