We are inviting you to attend our “7th Edition of International Conference on Pain Management” which is scheduled t held at Rome, Italy on March 25-27, 2019. Pain Management 2019 spreads an extensive range of critically important sessions from basic research to recent innovations. It is particularly based on learning and sharing knowledge on current research and enormous applications of pharmaceutical sciences. The main theme of the conference is “Interdisciplinary approach towards quality of life in Pain Management” and Pain Ma Pain Management 2019”. We are inviting Eminent Scientists/ Research Professors in the field of Pain Management Conferences , Junior/Senior research fellows, Students, Directors of medical research companies, Anesthesiologist, Members of Medical associations and exhibitors from pharma Industries. Delegates from various pharma & instrumental companies from all over the world are welcomed to attend to Pain Management Conferences
Also Read
10th Edition of International Conference on Analytical Chemistry
We are inviting you to attend our “10th Edition of International Conference on Analytical Chemistry” which is going to be held at London, UK, on Feb 28-Mar 01, 2019. Analytical Chemistry 2019 spreads an extensive range of critically important sessions from basic research to recent innovations. It is particularly based on learning and sharing knowledge […]
La Trobe University, Australia Celebrates 200,000th Graduate
Amid a sky of confetti and thunderous applause, La Trobe University Welcomed International Student Harsha Iruvaram as its 200,000th Graduate. Mr Iruvaram was awarded a Master of International Business after two years of study at the University’s Melbourne campus at Bundoora. Donned in his regalia gown and cap, Mr Iruvaram said the announcement came as […]
United Kingdom and Middle East Have Highest Demand for MBA Islamic Finance Professionals
One of the fastest growing sectors around the globe is Islamic finance. This is the reason that in not only the Middle East but also many European Universities has started the program of Islamic finance degree. This will help them to meet the requirement of MBA Islamic finance professionals around the world. “As far as […]