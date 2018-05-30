Taiwan Cards And Payments Market Market Size and Share to 2022

researchFOLKS’ ’‘Taiwan Cards and Payments Market Analysis” report offers a distinct range of possibilities in the market of payment cards along with the accurately validated statistics of operational cards in the market and their total transactional values. It suggests profitable marketing strategies considering the competitive landscape in the market, purchase trends, payments options in online trade and significant government frameworks impacting the overall payment cards market of Taiwan.

Our report kindles the hidden opportunities with dependable information about different types of card transactions, volumes of cardholders, market proportion, current accounts, increase within the number of cards, credit cards outstanding balances, transactional values, details of the issuers at the side of available banking schemes and futuristic analysis of overall cards and payment marketplace in Taiwan.

Highlights of the report:

Electronic payments are encouraged by the government of Taiwan in the form of amending Act Governing Electronic Payment Institutions to legalize third-party payment platforms that allow Taiwan Financial Supervisory Commission to spend Fintech development fund of TWD1bn ($30.8m) and non-banking companies to offer electronic payment services.

Increasing mobile payments in the country with the extensive use of smartphones has opened the market for mobile wallets like Samsung Pay and Android Pay to operate in Taiwan. Samsung Pay was launched in partnership with seven banks of Taiwan and Android pay with Chinatrust Commercial Bank (CTBC Bank) and First Commercial Bank.

Browse For Full Report @ https://www.researchfolks.com/public/Taiwan-Cards-and-Payments-Market/1998860

PayPal services were suspended in Taiwan with the implementation of Financial Supervisory Commission regulation that restricted companies not registered in the country to process any domestic payments under the Electronics Payment Processing Institutions Act.

List of companies mentioned in the report:

Cathay United Bank

First Commercial Bank

Taiwan Cooperative Bank

Hua Nan Bank

Chang Hwa Bank

CTBC Bank

The E.SUN Commercial Bank, Ltd.

The Taishin International Bank

Citibank Taiwan

SmartPay

Visa

Mastercard

JCB

American Express

Scope of the report:

The functioning of Taiwan’s cards and payments market and complete analysis of the market drivers

It provides conventional and contemporary information about payment cards of Taiwan and market predictions till 2022

It details the emerging payment solutions and their economic, regional and business impact on the cards and payments industry of Taiwan

Detailed information about existing market leaders, their strategies and government policies driving the payment cards market

About Us:

researchFOLKS is one of the fast-growing market research firms which offers a range of company and industry intelligence reports. Our reports are produced in presentation format with actionable insights that quickens your decision making. With an experienced team of Analysts, we offer on-demand research solutions that are perfect for businesses who are looking to get a totally different perspective and reports to meet their customized needs.

Contact Info:

Name: Mr. Sai

Email: p.sai@researchfolks.com

Organization: researchfolks

Address: 4451 Breezy Bay Circle,Henrico, United States,VA 23233

Phone: +1 (540) 313-6329