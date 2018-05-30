Shelving Shop Group Helps Bring Retail, Commercial Spaces to Life

Shelving Shop Group’s skilled and experienced technical team offers solutions for custom-built fit-outs that any business requires.

[CAMBERLEY, 30/05/2018] — Shelving Shop Group recognizes the need for businesses to make spaces come alive and widen the capacity of retails and commercial establishments. As the leading designer, manufacturer and installer of fit-outs, the company can achieve this for any client that asks for their help.

Complete and Efficient System

“Our specialist shop fitting team will provide you with a complete fit-out and project management service,” Shelving Shop Group tells its customers.

The company provides businesses the services they need, from innovative design and planning up until the actual building and installation. Shelving Shop Group’s in-house joinery and engineering workshop manufactures a customer’s shop fit-out cost-effectively.

The company understands that every project varies from one another. It also knows that the requirements each client has differences. Shelving Shop Group, however, can custom-build or offer components according to any customer’s specifications. It can adjust to any specific need.

A Skilled and Experienced Technical Team

With its experienced and talented technical team, Shelving Shop Group can design and build a retail or commercial fit-out that not only looks good but serves as a functional space. The company further ensures every fit-out meets the safety standards.

Shelving Shop Group also makes sure that each outcome is built according to the customer’s specifications.

Some of the shop fit-outs it has done involved glass displays, display shelving, counters, slat walls and manufacturing.

About Shelving Shop Group

Shelving Shop Group is a leading provider of shelving, commercial racking, and storage systems. Its products are designed to maximise a commercial space, helping clients secure efficiency. The company has become the premier supplier of small boutique retailers and large retail chains. It strictly adheres to the international safety standards. The company tests its products to make sure that businesses can depend on them even in the most demanding environments.

