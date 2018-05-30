Lifestyle

Liberty Shoes participates in the CSR initiatives BETI BACHAO BETI PADHAO Of the Haryana Government

Liberty Shoes Ltd. as a responsible corporate, participated in a noble CSR initiative BETI BACHAO BETI PADHAO

of the Haryana Government and have contributed in its own way to make the Girls attend schools on a regular basis and get better education.
At the event organized by Liberty Shoes Ltd. at Karnal, Sh. Sanjeev Kaushal, (IAS) Additional Chief Secretary to Govt. of Haryana has presided over the event for organizing the various welfare activities under CSR initiatives of Liberty Shoes Limited for uplifting the life of poor and needy Girl students specially.

