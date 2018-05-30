Business

Global Potato Protein Market is projected to grow at a CAGR over 4.8% during the period 2017-2023

Market Scenario:

Potato protein is cost-effective over the animal protein which is gaining traction among the consumers globally. Increasing vegan population is also driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the emulsifying, foaming, and gelling properties of the potato protein isolates makes it an ideal ingredient in the food application.

Potato protein is also used in animal feed to add to their nutritional level which is growing the demand for potato protein market. Moreover, the high nutritive value of potato protein is propelling the market demand among the health-conscious population. However, there may exist some health-related risk factors which must be investigated in detail before potato protein is applied in the food industry as a new source of protein. Nevertheless, all these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 4.8% of potato protein market during the forecast period 2017-2023. 

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global Potato protein market are Royal Ingredients Group (the Netherlands), Avebe (the Netherlands), Kemin Industries, Inc (U.S.), Tereos (France), Roquette (France), Omega Protein (U.S.), Emsland Group (Germany)

Regional Analysis:

The global potato protein market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Europe is dominating the market followed by North America. High investment by key players on the R&D and technological advancements is propelling the market growth in Europe. High inclination of consumers towards functional food in North America is driving the market for potato protein in this region.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region over the forecasted period. India and China are the major contributors in this region due to growing health awareness and increasing consumption of healthy foods. Latin America is also expected to witness moderate growth over the estimated period in which Brazil is the major contributor followed by Mexico.

