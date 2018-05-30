Tech

Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Connecticut Office on 35th Anniversary

Comment(0)

Pointe Claire, Quebec (webnewswire) May 30, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently observed the 35th anniversary of the opening of the company’s branch in Connecticut.

Future Electronics, founded in Montreal in November of 1968 by Robert Miller, President, expanded into the United States in 1972, opening its first American office in Boston, Massachusetts. The Connecticut office opened in 1983.

Connecticut has a diverse electronics market, with strong companies in the communications, industrial, lighting, medical and military industries. It also has state-of-the-art contract manufacturers that do an excellent job of supporting local businesses and keeping production within the state.

“Future Connecticut works closely with our customers, from their design stage all the way through to full production,” said General Manager Jerry Di Lillo. “Our goal is to earn our customers’ trust and be responsive and flexible to their needs. When we help our customers achieve their goals, we’re also successful in meeting ours.”

Company president Robert Miller congratulated the Connecticut team on the occasion of the branch’s 35-year milestone, and thanked everyone for their dedication.

For more information about Future Electronics and its 169 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Martin H. Gordon
Director, Corporate Communications
FUTURE ELECTRONICS
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710 (ext. 2236)
Fax: 514-630-2671
martin.gordon@FutureElectronics.com

###

Also Read
Tech

Dustcontrol launches unique suction brushes approved for the food industry

editor

/ins Dustcontrol is boosting its offer with suction brushes approved for the food industry. The new suction brushes combine all the features demanded by the leading companies in the industry. “Our new suction brushes allow companies in the food industry to clean their equipment more effectively,” says Roger Berglund, project officer at Dustcontrol. There are […]
Tech

Pearl Pay to Solve OFW Remittance Problems

editor

Manila, Philippines – Pearl Pay, a Financial Technology Company that helps Small Banks, Financial Institutions and MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) through its secured mainstream and innovative banking services, will soon be offering a series of products and services to help overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) send money cheaper and faster to the Philippines. Pearl […]
Tech

Global Road Construction Equipment 2018 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2023

editor

Summary WiseGuyReports.com adds “Road Construction Equipment Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database. This report provides in depth study of “Road Construction Equipment Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Road Construction Equipment Market report also provides an […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *