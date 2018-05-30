Business

Equire Provides a Luxurious Marina-Side Lifestyle at the Quayhouse

Providing a luxurious portside lifestyle, Equire’s Quayhouse is strategically located by the beach and a few minutes from the Fremantle CBD. The Quayhouse has 35 apartment units combining natural and contemporary design elements.

[Wheelers Hill, 30/05/2018] Equire, a property development group in Australia, offers marina-side contemporary apartments at the Port Coogee precinct. The residential establishment, called the Quayhouse, provides a luxurious lifestyle by the beach that is only a doorstep away from various amenities and only 10 minutes away from central Fremantle.

A Luxurious Portside Residence

Located in the heart of one of Australia’s new marine developments, Quayhouse is a boutique apartment development with 35 contemporary units. The residential establishment is strategically situated near the seaside, which provides downsizers with an opportunity to experience resort-style portside living.

The private apartment units feature a stunning rooftop terrace that is ideal for relaxing by the pool and entertaining guests in an outdoor dining space. The design of the units combines natural elements and contemporary design principles like timber herringbone floorboards, stone benchtops and natural, earthy colour palette. Owners are free to customise their interiors according to their aesthetic preferences.

Everyday Conveniences and Accessibility

The Quayhouse is conveniently located near many places and amenities. The Port Coogee Shopping Village, which has Woolworths, BWS and doctor’s surgery, is a two-minute walk away from the residences. A six-kilometre drive takes residents to Fremantle’s bustling central business district.

Quayhouse tenants can enjoy various activities and amenities from their doorstep. Residents can stroll or fish on the white beaches of Coogee or sail from the 300 berth Port Coogee Marina. The beaches are surrounded by cafes, dining hubs and bicycle tracks.

About Equire

Founded in 2006, Equire is a property development division of property investment and management specialist OpenCorp. Equire aims to help everyday Australians build property portfolios. The company officially became a stand-alone brand in 2017 with operations in Victoria, Queensland and Western Australia. Equire strives for design excellence and pays great attention to financial and aesthetic details.

To learn more about the company and their properties, visit http://equire.com.au/.

