Directional Antenna Market, 2017 – Market Outlook, Competitive Analysisis, Industry Trends

This report studies the global Directional Antenna market, analyzes and researches the Directional Antenna development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia.

This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

  • Skyworks?US?
  • Qorvo?US?
  • TriQuint?US?
  • RFMD?US?
  • Avago?US?
  • Murata?Japan?
  • Epcos?Germany?
  • Infineon?Germany?
  • RDA?China?
  • Vanchip?China?

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

  • United States
  • EU
  • Japan
  • China
  • India
  • Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

  • Longwave
  • Mediumwave
  • Shortwave

Market segment by Application, Directional Antenna can be split into

  • Reception Signal
  • Emit Signal

Table of Contents

Global Directional Antenna Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Directional Antenna
1.1 Directional Antenna Market Overview
1.1.1 Directional Antenna Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Directional Antenna Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Directional Antenna Market by Type
1.3.1 Longwave
1.3.2 Mediumwave
1.3.3 Shortwave
1.4 Directional Antenna Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Reception Signal
1.4.2 Emit Signal

