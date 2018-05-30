Dental Anesthesia Market SWOT Analysis, Major Key Players Revenue, Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

The Global Dental Anesthesia Market is growing exponentially owing to the increasing dental healthcare base, increasing trend towards dental health checkup, growing economy are the factor contributing to the growth of the market. The Dental Anesthesia Market is expected to register a CAGR of about 8.9% over the forecast period (2017-2023).

Anesthesias are drugs that has the ability to induce reversible sensation loss. Local anesthesia (vasoconstrictors) are different from analgesic or pain killers which relives pain without loss of sensation. They are usually administered to facilitate surgery. In U.S., the two vasoconstrictors are levonordefrin and epinephrine. Epinephrine used for dental Anesthesias include lidocaine, articaine, prilocaine, and bupivacaine. Dental Anesthesia consists of both local Anesthesia and general Anesthesia. These Anesthesias are used in nonsurgical periodontal therapy (NSPT) procedures.

The Global Dental Anesthesia Market for diagnosis and treatment is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 8.9% during the forecast period 2017–2023.

Key Players of Dental Anesthesia Market

Some major players in the Global Dental Anesthesia Market include Astra Zeneca (UK), Septodont (US), Dentsply (US), Sirona (US), GlaxoSmithKline PLC (US), Gilead Sciences Inc. (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Baxter International Inc. (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Hospira, Inc. (US), Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (UK), AbbVie Inc. (US), Fresenius Se & Co. Kgaa (Germany), and others.

Industry Updates of Dental Anesthesia Market

September, 2017 AstraZeneca entered into a collaboration agreement with Aspen Global Incorporated (AGI) to acquire the rights for anaesthetic medicine outside U.S. The anaesthetic medication portfolio include EMLA, Xyloproct /Xylocard/ Xylocaine, Diprivan, Marcaine, Naropin, Citanest and Carbocaine. The agreement will imply AstraZeneca to manufacture and supply medication to AGI over a period of 5 years.

Feb, 2017 Septodont Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd. acquires DLA, a leading injectable dental Anesthesias manufactures. The leading dental Anesthesias includes Lidostesim (Lidocaine), Mepivalem (Mepivacaine) and Citanest (Priolocaine). This acquisition will strengthen their presence throughout the Latin American region.

March, 2017 GlaxoSmithKline plc divested nearly all their Anesthesias portfolio to Aspen Pharma. By this acquisition Aspen has strengthened its drug portfolio and increased its customer base. GSK’s anaesthesia portfolio consists of Anectine, Ultiva, Mivacron Tracrium, and Nimbex. In addition, Aspen and GSK has entered into parallel agreements to terminate their collaboration in Africa and further exercise an option to acquire GSK’s remaining thrombosis business.

July, 2016 Kitron signs supply agreement with Dentsply Sirona. This agreement will add Kitron as a new supplier for Dentsply Sirona.

Regional Analysis of Dental Anesthesia Market

Nowadays the injectable dental local Anesthesias available in North America amide based local Anesthesias. North America holds the largest market share for Dental Anesthesia Market and is anticipated to dominate the market forecast period.

The European healthcare industry is flourishing owing to the increasing number of medical professionals and growing awareness. The steady increase in the number of dentists in Europe specifically France, Germany, and Italy.

Asia Pacific is a fastest growing dental consumables market. The dental consumables market comprises of large and small entities which provides a platform for healthy competition and scope for growth.

Some Brief Table of Content

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

TOC Continued…

