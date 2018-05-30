Cloud Communication Platform Market Key Players – Cisco Systems, West IP Communications, Hookflash Solutions by Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

Communication services offered in cloud computing has been recognized by organizations and individuals for a wide range of applications. The driving force behind growth of cloud communication services in market is the distributive IT hardware and software which saves the cost of organization’s IT infrastructure. Low costs, minimum technician requirements, flexible applications of cloud communication makes it easy for the investors to adopt this technology which is also one of the driving factors for its growth in the market. The advantage of using this technology is that the data can be accessed anywhere and anytime. The drawback of using this technology is that it has no redundancy.

Cloud communication platform is the platform that provides information technology services and products to the users on demand. This system provides all data and voice communication services through a third-party outside the organization and are accessed over the public internet infrastructure.

The Cloud Communication Platform Market is expected to grow at USD ~5.6 Billion by 2023, at ~26% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

The Cloud Communication Platform Market is segmented on the basis of solution, service and vertical. The solution segment includes unified communication and collaboration (UCC), application programming interface (API), interactive voice response (IVR), web real time communication (Web RTC). By solution segment, unified communication and collaboration allows a user to send a message on one platform and receive the same communication on another platform. This system is useful for day-to-day communications. It provides the ability to communicate easily through a wide range of integrated components in order to facilitate all types of communication. It allows multiple modes of communication to be integrated.

Major Key Players:

Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.)

West IP Communications Inc. (U.S.)

Netfortis Inc. (U.S.)

Telestax Inc. (U.S.)

Avaya Inc. (U.S.)

Nexmo Inc. (U.S.)

Hookflash Solutions Inc. (Canada)

Coms Care Ltd. (U.K.)

8X8 Inc. (U.S.)

Plivo Inc. (U.S.)

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of cloud communication platform market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to acquire largest market share because of increase in demand of the users using this technology due to rapid deployment, flexible and low cost structures.

This technology reduces the burden on IT of building and managing infrastructure. Europe is expected to be the second largest region as industries are benefited with this cloud ecosystem which supports the development of technologies such as low-power chips for high performance computing.

Study Objectives of Cloud Communication Platform Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the cloud communication platform market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the cloud communication platform market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of solution, service, vertical and region.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the cloud communication platform

Segments:

Cloud Communication Platform Market is segmented on the basis of Solution, Service and Vertical.

Cloud Communication Platform Market by Solution:

Unified communication and collaboration (UCC)

Application programming interface (API)

Interactive voice response (IVR)

Web Real time communication (Web RTC)

Voice Over Internet Protocol

Reporting and Analytics

Cloud Communication Platform Market by Service:

Training & consulting

Support & maintenance

Managed services

Cloud Communication Platform Market by Vertical:

IT & Telecommunications

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Transportation

Education

Others

Intended Audience:

Cloud service providers

Project managers

Developers

Executives

Administrators

IT industry

Cloud computing agencies

Government organizations

