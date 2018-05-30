Lifestyle

Bathtubs & Whirlpool from Parryware – Relax, Rejuvenate and Refresh this summer!

Comment(0)

Wash off your tiredness along with mental & emotional stress and soak in the tranquillity with Bathtub & Whirlpool offerings from Parryware, India’s contemporary bathroom solutions provider. The brand offers varied ranges of acrylic & vitreous enamel steel bathtubs that are a perfect blend of quality and design and fits all kind contemporary bathroom spaces.

Parryware vitreous enamel steel bathtubs are easy to install and ensure longevity with its anti-corrosive property. The bathtub coating keeps it shinny and scratch free. Inclusive of features like anti-slip base, heat resistance, maintenance free & sound insulation makes it an ideal choice of every bathroom space. There are 3 ranges available under this portfolio – Atlantica, Europa & Universal; and these are available in various sizes with white color finish.

With ample space and wide interior, Parryware Atlântica comes with anatomical design that enables one to enjoy the bath in style. Available in three different sizes and at a very affordable price, Parryware Europa available with low tub depth which enables comfortable and safe entrance as well as water saving. Supported by versatile, robust and timeless design, Parryware Universal adds to the overall aesthetics and style of the bathroom.

Parryware acrylic whirlpools come with features such as air massage, water massage, self-drainage, chromotherapy, water level sensor and feature touch digital control. Laguna & Poise are the available ranges under this category.
Commenting on the offering, Mr. K E Ranganathan, Managing Director, Roca Bathrooms Products Pvt Ltd. said, “At Parryware, our endeavour is to be the prime choice for customers looking for contemporary, durable and affordable bathroom solutions. Augmenting our product portfolio, the bathtub & whirlpool series offer an impeccable combination of design, technology, and comfort. With these offerings, the focus is to provide the consumer with luxury at an affordable cost. At Parryware, our effort is to elevate bathrooms from merely being a functional space to becoming the new living spaces for our customers.”

The range is available in key markets across 1000 dealer outlets in India and the price will be shared on request.

Also Read
Lifestyle

A Taste of the Middle East

editor

WHAT: On January 30th, 2017, Moona, the intimate Eastern Mediterranean-inspired restaurant that just recently opened in Inman Square, is sending owner/restauranteur Mohamad El Zein and Executive Chef Mark McMann to the Boston Center for Adult Education (BCAE) for an evening of “Home Cooking of the Arab World with Moona’s Mark McMann & Mohamad El Zein,” […]
Lifestyle

Renew ceramic brake discs? This is how to!

editor

It is as trenchant as no other, suitable for racing and highly efficient. It may be durable, but it is also shockingly expensive. Many owners of sports cars and high-quality limousines or sedans rely on the durability of their ceramic brake (http://www.rebrake.de/?lang=en) system. Wear can be very expensive. If a brake disc breaks, it can […]
Lifestyle

Dream Big, Sparkle More and Shine Bright with Diamond Club

editor

“Be like a diamond; precious and rare, not like a stone that is found everywhere” – Ritu Ghatourey Who doesn’t love diamonds? Diamonds are a girl’s best friend they say but that can’t be thoroughly agreed upon! Such a beautiful thing and it gets to be the best friend of only half of the humanity? […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *