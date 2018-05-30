Business

Amorphous Polyalphaolefin (APAO) Market to Observe Strong Development by 2023

Comment(0)

A new report published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) presents an in-depth insight into the global amorphous polyalphaolefin (APAO) for hot melt market. The report, titled “Amorphous Polyalphaolefin (APAO) for Hot Melt (Homopolymers and Copolymers) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2015 – 2023”, is available for sale on the company’s website. The report offers a comprehensive overview of the global amorphous polyalphaolefin (APAO) market.

Read Report Overview @
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/amorphous-polyalphaolefin-market.html

The report states that the global amorphous polyalphaolefin (APAO) market for hot melt was estimated at US$192.1 mn in 2014 and is expected to be worth US$328.6 mn by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2015 and 2023.

APAO for hot melt adhesives is extensively used for making formulations of adhesives. Therefore, this fairly new class of raw materials is used in industries such as bookbinding, personal hygiene, paper and packaging, product assembly, woodworking, textiles, wires and cables, footwear, asphalt modifiers, and electronics.

According to research analysts, the paper and packaging industry has been the largest consumer of APAO for hot melt adhesives in 2014. However, the report suggests that the personal care industry will be the next big thing in the global amorphous polyalphaolefin (APAO) market for hot melt. The growing automobile industry is expected to offer huge opportunities to the global amorphous polyalphaolefin (APAO) market. In the coming years, the product assembly segment will contribute generous revenue to this market, as a variety of adhesives are used in hotline fixing of car seats, panel laminations, and headlamp assemblies. The only challenge for this market is the fluctuating prices of raw materials. However, this market might have a good chance to expand its horizons if major players try to blend APAO with resins, tackifiers, and wax. Such blending also helps in improving the hot melt properties and process abilities of final adhesives.

Amongst the products, the copolymers segment dominated the global APAO market for hot melt in 2014, in terms of volume. Analysts predict this segment is expected to witness huge growth in the near future, as copolymers offer the greatest strength. Furthermore, the polypropylene-based homopolymers segment is likely to grow at a sturdy rate, but one below the growth rate of the overall market.

Request to view Sample Report:
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=5996

As of 2014, the global APAO market for hot melt was consolidated in nature, with the top five players holding a 60% share. Some of the important players in the global APAO for hot melt market are Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman Corporation, Henkel AG & Company KGaA, Eastman Chemical Company, H.B. Fuller, Bostik S.A., and REXtac, LLC.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Also Read
Business

Over the next five years, cement demand in Colombia is expected to reach 15.3 million tons, according to CW Research’s 2018 Colombia Cement Market Report. This improvement will be more noticeable from 2019 to 2021, when CW Research anticipates large-scale projects to be in their most cement-intensive stages. “In the upcoming years, the cement sector in Colombia will be shaped by the 4G infrastructure projects. In one hand, that project will be one of the main consumption hubs for Colombian cement, while on the other, it will allow transportation to become less dangerous and costly. This is expected to spark up an increasingly competitive environment, as producers become more susceptible to pricing competition both internally and from imports”, notes Filipe Gouveia, CW Group’s Associate Analyst. 4G highway project boosting cement consumption Domestic cement demand has risen at an annual average rate of over two percent over the previous five years. Colombia is currently undergoing large-scale infrastructure projects in order to boost the country’s productivity, often hindered by high transportation costs. As a result, the 4G highways project, aimed at constructing or upgrading 11,000 kilometers of highway, has been developed since 2014. The government is currently focusing on attracting investors for this project under PPP agreements, with 18 out of the 30 highway projects having started construction. An expanding cement market The Colombian cement sector is dominated by three major players: Cementos Argos, Cemex, and LafargeHolcim, which together control 87.7 percent of the cement production capacity in the country. There is currently a total of 21 operational plants, eight of which are grinding units, and the remaining integrated. Domestic cement prices in Colombia have remained stable over the years, as transport costs keep regional markets segmented and competition localized. **** For more information, placing an order, or interview inquiries, please contact Liviu Dinu, Market Services & Marketing Consultant, CW Group, by phone at +40-744-67-44-11, or e-mail at ld@cwgrp.com. About the Report The Colombia Cement Market Report, part of CW Research’s Cement Industry Country Report series, meets the country-level cement market research needs of small and large businesses, analysts and governments. The reports cover cement volume trends in detail, analyzing trade flows, cement demand and production (historical and a five-year outlook), per capita consumption, and the competitive landscape, including company profiles, cement production facility details, including past and announced brownfield production increases and greenfield projects. Cement Industry Country Reports also cover demand drivers, including macro-economic and construction sector dynamics, for the specific country. Industry reports are presented in an objective, easy-to-understand format, providing hard-to-find answers to top market research questions. More information about the report can be found here: https://www.cwgrp.com/research/research-products/product/275-cement-market-report-colombia-forecast-through-2023 About CW Group The Greenwich (Conn.), USA-headquartered CW Group is a leading advisory, research and business intelligence boutique with a global presence and a multi-industry orientation. CW Group is particularly recognized for its sector expertise in heavy-side building materials (cement), light-side building materials, traditional and renewable power & energy, petrochemicals, metals & mining, industrial minerals, industrial manufacturing, bulk cargo & shipping, among others. We have a strong functional capability, grounded in our methodical and quantitative philosophy, including due diligence, sourcing intelligence, feasibility studies and commodity forecasting. www.cwgrp.com

editor

Over the next five years, cement demand in Colombia is expected to reach 15.3 million tons, according to CW Research’s 2018 Colombia Cement Market Report. This improvement will be more noticeable from 2019 to 2021, when CW Research anticipates large-scale projects to be in their most cement-intensive stages. “In the upcoming years, the cement sector […]
Business

Rental Properties in Killeen, TX

editor

Killeen, TX/2018: A lot of factors need to be considered to find an ideal rental home that suits one’s need & budget. If you too are in search of rental properties in Killeen, TX then Hunter Rentals & Property Management is your best bet. They aim at making the process of searching for a rental […]
Business

20th edition of Intersec 2018 to open in Dubai in January

editor

Dubai, UAE: As preparations continue ahead of Intersec 2018, the 20th anniversary edition of world’s largest trade fair for security, safety, and fire protection will be a notable milestone for a number of exhibitors that have grown with the exhibition since its inception in 1999. Pelco by Schneider Electric is one of 13 companies at […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *