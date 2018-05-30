Environment

Air Compressor Market Size, Share, Trends and Segmentation, Applications and Outlook 2018-2023.

Comment(0)

Market Scenario

Rapid industrialization in emerging economies, is the prime driving factor for the global air compressor market. The advent of energy efficient models of air compressors, which are also available in portable designs, has extensively been adopted by industries across the world. The recent technology promises substantial reduction in maintenance costs, which is why it is received by a large number of consumers, hailing from diverse industrial backgrounds. However, for those who are stuck with more conventional models are continuing to deal with noisy operations of oil-free compressors and lubrication concerns in oiled air compressors.

Industrial development, since the past several years, post-recession, has ensued in the increased income levels in the developing regions. Subsequently, population, in major countries across the globe, is also on the rise. This had led to increasing surplus income, which in turn, fuels the demand for various daily use and comfort goods. Increasing income levels, coupled with the ability and willingness to by home appliances, result in newer and compact models paired with user friendly modes of operation. This will further improve the air compressor market.

Download the sample report for more information @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5272

Key Players

The key players of global air compressor market are Atlas Copco AB (Sweden), Sullair, L.L.C. (U.S.), Gardner Denver (U.S.), Kaeser compressors SE (Germany), Ingersoll Rand (U.S.), Rolair Systems. (U.S.), Doosan Portable Power (U.S.), Sullivan-Palatek, Inc. (U.S.), Elgi Equipments Ltd. (India), Bauer Compressors, Inc. (U.S.), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), and Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co.,Ltd.  (Japan).

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global air compressor market, tracking four market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Air Compressor market by its product, by technology, by lubrication, by end-use and by region.

  • By Type
  • Portable
  • Stationary
  • By Technology
  • Rotary
  •  Screw
  • Scroll
  • Reciprocating
  • Centrifugal
  • By Lubrication
  • Oil Free
  • Oil Filled
  • By End-use
  • Home Appliances
  • Food & Beverage Industry
  • Oil & Gas Industry
  • Energy Industry
  • Semiconductors & Electronics Industry
  • Manufacturing Industry
  • Healthcare Industry
  • By Regions
  • North America 
  • Asia Pacific 
  • Europe
  • Rest of the World 

Global Air Compressor Market

The global air compressor market is expected to witness phenomenal growth during the forecast period. This is due to the considerable growth in utilization of air compressors in numerous end-use applications across major industries. The growth is, primarily, attributed to the growing necessity of compression of air & gas, which is likely to continue during the forecast years. The Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the air compressor market in 2016, wherein China, India, Japan and other prominent emerging economies countries contributed major share. However, Europe is likely to emerge as one of the prominent markets for this technology due to the deployment of advanced air compressor in the newly built home appliances.

 Enquiry for this report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/5272

Also Read
Environment

Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market 2018 – Global Industry: Trends, Strategy, Applications Analysis and Growth by Forecast to 2022.

editor

Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period: Pune, India, MAy, 2018/MRFR Press Release/- The microbial enhanced oil recovery is expected to grow with the CAGR of approximately 20% from 2018 to 2027. Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2741 Market Highlights The report has been analyzed based on […]
Environment

SST Explains The Effective Way Of Using The Water Heater To Users

editor

It is evident that the water heater market is booming around the world due to population explosion, technological advancement and a better understanding of the consumer’s expectations by hot water cylinder manufacturers. It is a good notion that the hot water cylinder manufacturers are not only concerned about their businesses but they have introduced many […]
Environment

DRY TRANSFORMER MARKET PROMINENT PLAYERS – ABB LTD.(SWITZERLAND), SIEMENS AG (GERMANY).

editor

Increasing Investment in the Renewable Sector is rigorously driving the Global Dry Transformer Market. : Pune, India, May, 2018, /MRFR Press Release/- The prominent players in the dry transformer market include Hammond Power Solution Inc. (Canada), ABB Ltd.(Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), General Electric (U.S.), Jinpan International Ltd.(China), TBEA Transformer Industrial Group (China), , Crompton Graves […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *