What Is Urinary Incontinence And How Condom Catheters Can Help With The Symptoms?

The human body is amongst the most complex‘machinery’or systems on earth. The human body goes through various illnesses and diseases because of disorders of the immune system, because of an accident, or sometimes for some other, unknown reasons.One such issue, which is very common in oldermales, is urinary incontinence. With itpatients lose control of their urinary bladder. The individuals who suffer from this disease may also feel embarrassed in talking about it with their loved ones. It starts with the leaking of urine while coughing or sneezing, and may increase to losing all control of urination and not being able to reach the toilet in time.

This badly affects the daily activities of patients. In such cases, these patients are required to change their lifestyle and undergo some medical treatment to get it stopped or at least to keep it under control.However, no medicine can do the magic of stopping urinary incontinence at once. So until that time, patients need to use external measures to assist with the symptoms of this problem. One category of such devices includes top condom catheters, which are also calledexternal cathetersor male catheters. Male patients affected byurinary incontinence may wear this flexible coveringon their penis the way they would a condom.

These are more comfortable when compared with the invasive medical catheters, which require the painful and uncomfortable insertion of a tube through the urethra.The condom cathetersare obviously very easy to use, as theyare simply rolled onto the penis. In general, external catheters are locally fixed on the penis with an adhesive.

