Renaissance Dental Center is a state-of-the-art dentistry facility with the latest technology available for a wide range of dental procedures. Committed to providing a lifetime of optimum oral health, the team of dedicated professionals at Renaissance Dental are devoted to serving their clients with unsurpassed integrity, sincerity,

compassion, and professionalism. Their mission is to provide the best experience dentistry has to offer, a mission that they have consistently delivered on.

“This is absolutely the best dental practice in town! The Dr.’s are all incredible, the staff is courteous, and the office is the nicest I’ve ever been in! I highly recommend Renaissance to anyone who doesn’t like going to the dentist, they will change the way you feel!” (Renaissance Dental client)

Renaissance Dental Center offers a wide variety of dental procedures ranging from dental fillings to Invisalign. Weather you need a teeth cleaning or cosmetic dentistry, you come to the right place for the job. At Renaissance Dental you will always be greeted with a friendly smile, and all of the dental advice you need to practice proper oral hygiene and health. The committed team of dental professionals work hard to insure that you have the most comfortable experience at Renaissance Dental. You don’t ever have to feel anxious about going to the dentist again.

“Wow! Wow! Wow! Never in a million years did I think I’d enjoy going to the Dentist, but, now I do!!!!! Thank you ladies for your professionalism, kind hearts, depth of knowledge and abundance of positive energy!!” (Renaissance Dental client)

If you want to schedule an appointment or consultation with one of their dental professionals, then please call (919) 786-6766 to talk to one of their team members. If you want any other information on the team at Renaissance Dental Center or any of the procedures that they offer, please visit their easy to navigate and informative website at www.renaissancedentalcenter.com and put your oral health in the right hands.

“We are committed to providing a lifetime of optimum oral health because we believe that it significantly influences your overall health and well being.”