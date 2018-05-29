Opportunities for the global structural heart device market to reach $9.7 billion by 2022

According to a new market report published by Lucintel, the future of the global structural heart device market looks promising with opportunities in public and private hospitals. The global structural heart device market is expected to reach an estimated $9.7 billion by 2022 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2017 to 2022. The major drivers for market growth are growing demand for minimally invasive surgery, growing healthcare expenditure, and a growing geriatric population.

In this market, annuloplasty, valvuloplasty, transcatheter mitral valve repair (TMVR), surgical heart valve, and transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) are the main segments by procedure type. On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the TAVR, TMVR, and tissue heart valve segments are expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.

Within the global structural heart device market, the TAVR segment is expected to remain the largest segment. Increased catheter based procedures coupled with rising adoption of technological advancements in an effort to reduce treatment duration for high conventional surgical risk patients is expected to result in significant growth of the transcatheter aortic valve replacement market.

By position of structural heart device, aorta is expected to remain the largest segment as patients commonly suffer from severe aortic stenosis considered as high risk for surgery.

North America is expected to remain the largest market and is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period mainly due to increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures for heart valve repair and replacement in this region.

For business expansion, Lucintel’s report suggests technological advancement and new product development to achieve low risk and faster recovery.

Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry include rising adoption of transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure and introduction of new hybrid tissue engineered heart valve. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Medtronic Public Limited Company, St. Jude Medical, Inc, Boston Scientific Corporation, and LivaNova PLC are among the major suppliers of structural heart devices.

Lucintel, a leading global strategic consulting and market research firm, has analyzed growth opportunities in the global structural heart device market by procedure, position, and region, and has compiled a comprehensive research report entitled “Growth Opportunities in the Global Structural Heart Device Market 2017-2022: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis.” The Lucintel report serves as a springboard for growth strategy by providing comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes a forecast for the global structural heart device market by procedure, position, and region, as follows:

By Procedure [Value ($ Million) from 2011 to 2022]:

• Repair

 Annuloplasty

 Valvuloplasty

 Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair (TMVR)

 Repair Other

• Replacement

 Surgical Valve

o Mechanical Heart Valve

o Tissue Heart Valve

 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)

By Position [Value ($ Million) from 2011 to 2022]:

• Aorta

• Mitral

• Other

By Region [Value ($ Million) from 2011 to 2022]:

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• ROW

This 145-page research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or helpdesk@lucintel.com. Lucintel offerings include Medical Market Analysis, Medical Market Research, Opportunity Screening and Analysis, Capital Investment Feasibility and SWOT Matrix.

This report addresses the following key questions:

Q. 1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for global structural heart device market by procedure, which includes repair (annuloplasty, valvuloplasty, transcatheter mitral valve repair, and other repairs) and replacement (surgical valves, mechanical heart valves, tissue heart valves, and transcatheter aortic valves), position (aorta, mitral, and other), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q. 2. Which products segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q. 3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q. 11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years?