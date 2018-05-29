Nematicides Market is expected to witness the highest growth rate of 4.7% on the global level

Market Overview:

Increasing demand for agricultural products is driving the growth of the market due to increased crop production along with food security and crop-damage. Additionally, high acceptance for integrated pest management (IPM) by the crop cultivator’s is adding fuel to the growth of the nematicides market.

Market Forecast:

Nematicides are widely used in the agricultural segment to restrict the nematode attack on the agricultural produce by inhibiting or killing the nematodes responsible for the crop diseases. Increasing demand for food grains coupled and shrinking cultivating land are expected to drive the demand for nematicides. Apart from the agriculture use, nematicides are increasingly used in the horticulture, floriculture, domestic, and commercial pest management program.

TOP Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global nematicides market: BASF SE (Germany), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Monsanto Company (U.S.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Bayer CropScience AG (Germany), FMC Corporation (U.S.), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha, Ltd. (Japan), Valent U.S.A. Corporation (U.S.), Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel)

Regional Analysis:

The global nematicides market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). The North American region is dominating the nematicides market followed by Europe. The U.S. accounts for a higher use of nematicides for the protection of fruits and vegetables from nematodes owing to increasing awareness about the benefits of using nematicides. Furthermore, high demand for organic fruits and vegetables from the farmers is considered to be key driving factor in this region.

Furthermore, increasing consumer awareness and growing demand for organic fruits, vegetables, cereals, and pulses has uplifted the demand for nematicides in the European countries like Germany, France, and the U.K, which is anticipated to boost the growth of the nematicides market during the review period.