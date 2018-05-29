Sports

Mulligans Golf & Games Hosts Mountain West Amateur Long Drive Regional

Aspiring Long Drivers Can Attempt To Qualify for the ALD World Championship Friday June 1st at Mulligans Golf & Games for the Mountain West Amateur Long Drive™ Regional.

Salt Lake City-Ogden, UT – Amateur Long Drive™ (ALD) involves competitors of all ages and abilities. With male and female divisions for Youth (12 & under), Junior (13-15), Adult (16-49), Senior (50-64), Super Senior (65+), and various *Adaptive Golf divisions, ALD allows anyone with the desire to compete in the sport of long drive an opportunity to do so. In addition to these divisions, ALD has partnered with the Veteran Golfers Association (VGA) to provide matching divisions for their members to compete in the upcoming World Championship. The ALD World Championship will be held August 16-18 at Barefoot Golf & Resort in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

*Adaptive Golf divisions include: Amputees, Paraplegics, Traumatic Brain Injuries, Down Syndrome, and any other “differently-abled” competitor.

On Friday June 1st at 2 PM, Mulligans Golf & Games in Jordan, Utah will host the Mountain West Amateur Long Drive™ Regional. Eighty percent of the qualified competitors in each division will be invited to the ALD World Championship in August.

“Nothing in the game of golf is as exciting as adrenaline-fueled long drive,” says ALD founder, Jeff Gilder. “We’re excited to bring Amateur Long Drive™ to Utah for this inaugural event, and hope to make it an annual stop. We’re very appreciative of the folks at Mulligans Golf & Games for their hospitality.”

Competitors can register at the event or preregister online at http://amateurlongdrive.com. Registration is $75.00 and that fee covers entry into the World Championship should the competitor qualify. Anyone who is unable to make this and other ALD Qualifiers may come to the Last Chance Qualifier held August 16th at Barefoot Golf & Resort in Myrtle Beach, SC.

A portion of the proceeds from Amateur Long Drive™ go to Salt Air® Foundation to benefit patients with Cystic Fibrosis.

