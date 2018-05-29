MCCFL – Now Renew the Medical Marijuana Use Registry Identification Card

Delray Beach, Florida, May’18: MCCFL has informed that MMUR (Medical Marijuana Use Registry) now has started giving facility for their patients and caregivers to renew their Medical Marijuana Use Registry Identification card via a paper or electronic application. MMUR has announced that to maintain an active Medical Marijuana Use Registry identification card, a patient and/or caregiver must annually submit a renewal application.

At the end of the 19th century, it was deemed necessary to reduce the patients addicted to morphine and to switch them to a more benign agent. This led to the creation of FDA in 1906. Marijuana was defined as a drug in 1914 in USA. BY 1937, 23 states outlawed marijuana as illegal for a variety of reasons, including Federal Marijuana tax act, which made the use of non-medical marijuana illegal. But in 1996, California became the first state to legalize medical marijuana.

Medical Cannabis Clinics of Florida know that patients who look for medical marijuana have been through a lot. They are suffering from debilitating medical conditions and quite possibly have been taken advantage of by unscrupulous people in their desire to ease the suffering. Medical advancements have come a long way over the past 100 years. However, it still leaves a lot of patients suffering immensely. Fortunately, Medical Marijuana is now approved in the State of Florida to help those who are suffering.

MMUR has described two ways to renew the card:

1. Electronic renewal application

2. Paper Renewal application

Electronic Renewal Application:

To submit a renewal application online, user must login to the Medical Marijuana Use Registry (MMUR). Your username is the email address you provided to your Qualified Ordering Physician. If a user does not know his password, then he may select “Forgot Password?” on the login screen of the MMUR to receive a new temporary password to the email address associated with your profile.

Once you have successfully logged in, navigate to the “YOUR CARD” menu option on the top of the page. A user will then be viewing your current approved identification card application. Please select “Renew Your Card” to open up a renewal application.

Paper renewal application:

To submit a paper renewal application, print the patient or caregiver application available on the Office of Medical Marijuana Use website: http://www.floridahealth.gov/programs-and-services/office-of-medical-marijuana-use/registry-id-cards/index.html

Indicate on top of the paper application that this is a renewal application. After completing the application and attaching the required passport style photo, proof of residency, and sign your application. Remember to include your Patient ID number on your $75 payment. And then Paper applications will be mailed to:

Office of Medical Marijuana Use

PO Box 31313

Tampa, FL 33631-3313

About the Company

Medical Cannabis Clinics of Florida is a medical marijuana treatment center in Florida. They certify you to get the best treatment of any major disease like cancer, PTSD, chronic disease and many more through medical marijuana. Their aim is to provide top quality services and treatment. They also take care of the privacy of our patients information.

Business Name: Medical Cannabis Clinics of Florida

Contact Person : Samuel Siddiqui

Address 1: 16244 S Military Trail

Ste 150,

Delray Beach, FL

33484

Phone 561-246-4020

Email: msidd011@aol.com

Website: https://mccfl.com/