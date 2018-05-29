Business

India Jane Launched A Brand New Website

After seven months of development, we are delighted to announce that our brand-new website is now live – https://www.indiajane.co.uk
Alongside an enhanced customer shopping experience, the website features never-before seen photography including ‘shop the room’, all arranged in the signature India Jane style!

Originally launched in 2007, indiajane.co.uk has been a popular destination for our long-standing customers looking to see what we will do next, and for people seeking inspiration or for something different to enhance their home.

We have always taken pride in our signature look and when it came to developing a new website, we made sure our focus was on the overall feeling our customers experience when visiting one of our five retail stores. This has been realized by brand new imagery, showing our many pieces in real room sets ensuring they evoke inspiration to all who visit.
In the short time it has been live, our new website has already attracted a positive response from our loyal press following, with many requesting our new imagery for their editorial articles.

● First new website in five years.
● Totally refreshed format, navigation
● Never-before seen lifestyle photography designed to impress and inspire!

About India Jane:

We are a family-owned British interiors brand dedicated to bringing you classic and timeless ranges of furniture and home interiors accessories alongside an extensive collection of lighting. Our range is constantly updated with exciting new additions and revolves around our central theme of timeless elegance, whilst our design team in London draw inspiration from the India Jane archive of original Colonial and Classical European collections.
The first India Jane retail store opened in Hampstead in 1991 followed by Sloane Street in 1992 and the first Kings Road store in 1994. With established roots in Chelsea, we opened on Kensington High Street in 2007 and a larger Kings Road store in January 2010. Spreading further afield, our Bath and Marlow stores followed in 2012 & 2015. Spring 2018 saw the launch of our newest store within Hoopers in Wilmslow, Cheshire.

