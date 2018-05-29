Health and Wellness

Global Wound Care Product Market to be Worth USD 21.79 Billion by 2022

Latest report by Netscribes highlights the trends, growth and challenges in global wound care market

Netscribes, Inc., a global market intelligence firm, released the Global Wound Care Market report today. According to Netscribes, the Global Wound Care Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 5.9% and expected to be worth $21.79 billion by 2022.

Factors such as rise in disposable income, increasing access of better healthcare, advancements in technology and increasing awareness have contributed to the growth of the global advanced wound dressing market. Netscribes observed the practice of home health care trending in emerging markets like Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Although the global wound care market is expected to grow progressively, there is a lack of expert healthcare professionals who can adopt new advanced technologies. Additionally, the average price for wound care products is quite high, which can hamper growth in price-sensitive markets.

Other key highlights from the report are as follows:

  • North America is the market leader in global wound care product market. Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing region.
  • Surgical wound care products is the largest segment within the wound care product market, while the advanced wound care products is the fastest-growing segment.
  • Chronic wound care is the largest and the fastest-growing segment due to the rising prevalence of diabetes.

