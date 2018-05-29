Business

Dream Fireplace from Peterborough’s Finest Fireplace Supplier

Comment(0)

The Original Flame, the locally operated boutique for stoves, inserts and fireplaces, has become a household name in Canada. With years of experience in the industry, this locally owned fireplace company has furnished homes with exquisite fireplaces. At The Original Flame, the executives understand that a fireplace is much more than heating equipment. As a leading name in the industry, it strives to offer the best quality product to the customers. Its extensive range of fireplaces, which also includes stoves inserts, is widely appreciated for excellent services.

Apart from an impressive range of fireplaces, which is available at affordable prices, The Original Flame offers expert assistance to its clients, offering certified professional installations. No matter what you looking for, whether you wish to install a new fireplace or replace an old fireplace, The Original Flame’s exquisite range of stoves and fireplaces, which are available in gas, electric and wood-burning variants, will help you find the right model.

Products on Offer:
As an established name in the field, The Original Flame specializes in a unique range of fireplaces, that also accommodates stoves, fireplace inserts, cookstoves, and barbecue grills. Here’s a list of products on offer:

Fireplaces and Stoves:
The Original Flame is recognized for an exhaustive range of fireplaces, which are available in various forms and designs; ranging from wood-burning to ethanol variants; from elegant and rustic designs to contemporary ones.  All the fireplaces manufactured by the company guarantee high-quality and excellent craftsmanship.  Whether you are looking for stoves or fireplaces, there’s a wide range of products to choose from, which are available in wood, gas, and electric varieties.

Fireplace Inserts:
If you are running on a low budget, you can experiment with some of the unique fireplace inserts on offer. The inserts available here are designed in various sizes to suit all types of spaces.

Installation Services
Designing your dream fireplace requires much more than a decent purchase, and a little help from the instructors can benefit in big ways. This is why the company provides clients with professional support. Buyers can avail the installation services, which include expert suggestions, assistance with installations, and design consultations. This leading fireplace provider has recently partnered with Financeit, an organization that deploys bank-level encryption (AES-256 bit SSL) to safeguard your personal information. The application process is incredibly simple, offering users a transparent and affordable mode of payment.

For more information about The Original Flame, please visit the official website of the company at http://www.theoriginalflame.com/about-us/

About The Original Flame:
Based in Peterborough, Ontario (Canada), The Original Flame has furnished thousands of homes with quality fireplaces. Supported by a team of highly skilled professionals, the company strives to deliver the best services to its clients. Besides its extravagant line of fireplaces, the company also assists its buyers with certified professional installations.

Contact:
982 Highway 7 East Unit 2
Peterborough, ON, K9J 6X8, Canada
Tel: 705-742-9452

Also Read
Business

Dedicated Corporate Gifts section to debut at Paperworld Middle East 2018

editor

Dubai, UAE: With demand for corporate promotional items on the rise, and interest in the Middle East market growing among international manufacturers and suppliers, Paperworld Middle East 2018 will for the first time feature a dedicated section devoted to Corporate Gifts. The new section has been launched as the show’s organiser Messe Frankfurt Middle East […]
Business

Cooling apparel, augmented reality safety glasses among novel solutions on display at Intersec 2018

editor

A pair of Augmented Reality safety glasses and cooling apparel designed specifically for hot Middle East climes are examples of the latest Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) on display at Intersec 2018 that will ensure the safety and health of regional workers. Italian safety equipment manufacturer Univet will introduce in the Middle East for the first […]
Business

Make a reservation for the relaxing room at the long stay hotel

editor

The following press release will give you an overview of the hotel that provides travelers with the relaxing stay and great hospitality at good rates. People travel to different cities for various purposes. While planning the trip, one of the most frustrating decisions is selecting a good accommodation to stay for a few days. And […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *