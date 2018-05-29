Business

Bioactive Ingredients Market is expected to witness the highest growth rate of 6.1% on the global level

Market Scenario:

The global bioactive ingredients market is increasing due to increased demand for a healthy diet in developed countries. Growing health concerns among the global population, together with the increasing awareness about the benefits of consuming bioactive ingredients are the key driving factors for the growth of bioactive ingredients market. Increased incidences of lifestyle diseases followed by inadequate nutrition intake due to busy work life are boosting the growth of bioactive ingredients market.

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global bioactive ingredients market:  Cargill Inc. (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (The Netherlands), AJINOMOTO CO. INC (Japan), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), FMC Corporation (U.S.), Arla Foods (Denmark), DuPont (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Roquette (France)

Regional Analysis

The global bioactive ingredients market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the global bioactive ingredients market followed by Europe. In Europe, the U.K, Germany, and France are the major contributors to the bioactive ingredients market. In North America, the U.S. has been accounted for a higher consumption of bioactive ingredients owing to high consumption of dietary supplements. Additionally, increasing consumption of functional foods is considered to be the key driving factor in this region.

