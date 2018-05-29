Business

Acaricides Market Regional Analysis, Key Players, Industry Segments, Development, Opportunities, and Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

Acaricides help in improving agricultural productivity by restricting the growth of arachnids such as ticks and mites. Additionally, increased demand for Acaricides for adequate disease control support and increased crop productivity has uplifted the global Acaricides market. Moreover, high acceptance of modern farming techniques among the crop cultivators is adding fuel to the growth of Acaricides market. Additionally, rising demand for agricultural products such as fruits, vegetables, cereals, and pulses is projected to drive the growth of the global Acaricides market over the forecast period.

Key Players:

Some of the key players profiled in the global acaricides market: E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Chemtura USA Corp. (U.S.), FMC Corporation (U.S.), Arysta LifeScience Corporation (Japan), Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), and Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.)

Regional Analysis

The global Acaricides market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). The Asia Pacific region is leading the global Acaricides market followed by Europe. India and China are the major contributors to the growth of Acaricides market in this region. Furthermore, high demand for agricultural products from the farmers is considered to be the key driving factor in the Asia Pacific market. Additionally, regulatory approval for the use of Acaricides agricultural products for crop protection is projected to raise the growth of the Acaricides market.

