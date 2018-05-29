Uncategorized

92.7 BIG FM’S MUSICAL TRIBUTE ‘JAANE KAHAN GAYE WO DIN’ TO THE LEGENDARY RAJ KUMAR IN ASSOCIATION WITH DHRISHTI FOUNDATION

92.7 BIG FM, one of the largest radio network in India, in association with Drishti Foundation is paying a musical tribute ‘Jaane Kahan Gaye Wo Din’ to Hindi Cinema’s Greatest Showman, Shri. Raj Kapoor. The event would be taking place on Saturday, 2nd June, 8.45 pm, at Master Dinanath Mangeshkar Natyagriha, Vile Parle, Mumbai.

The fabulous show by visually impaired artists from Drishti Foundation will be commemorating his 30th death anniversary. Drishti Foundation aims at creating strong foothold for millions of visually impaired people across India. The tribute is a part of its initiative to bring employment to visually challenged fraternity and their constant endeavour of displaying their talent to the fullest potential across platforms.

Come and enjoy the evergreen songs from movies of Shri. Raj Kapoor as exceptionally talented artists showcases an amazing display of heartthrobing music.

Event details:
What- Jaane Kahan Gaye Wo Din
When- Saturday, June 2nd, 8.45 pm
Where- Master Dinanath Mangeshkar Natyagriha, Vile Parle, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400057

