Steve Bennis appointed COO of RG Group

York, PA – RG Group today announced the appointment of Steve Bennis as Chief Operating Officer, effective May 21. Bennis is the former Head of Production for GEA Business Area – Solutions with responsibility for production activities in North America and Latin America. Steve has more than 30 years of engineering and manufacturing experience. He brings a strong background in design and product engineering, manufacturing and leading diverse multi-national manufacturing operations.

“RG Group is a core value based company focused on delivering financial and operational excellence. Our business is focused on manufacturing services as the strategic cornerstone of our growth strategy, and Steve is a world-class manufacturing leader and executive who embodies the RG Group values. Steve is a proven, experienced manufacturing and operational leader, his engineering background and leadership expertise are a great skill set for us and our customers. Steve is the right leader to help us deliver innovation around our brand promise of “trusted expertise” in manufacturing and distribution services.” said Rich Freeh, President and CEO. “I am honored that Steve is bringing his executive experience to our team and we look forward to his many contributions in his capacity as COO.”

Bennis will report to Freeh and serve as the leader of the RG Group Senior leadership team. As Chief Operating Officer, Bennis will lead both the company’s Distribution and Manufacturing business segments.

“I value and appreciate the passion that is prevalent in the RG Group. Customer service, sales and marketing, engineered solutions, human resources, well, to be honest, all areas of the company, have employees who are passionate to serving the customer, both internal and external. This passion, to me, is fundamental to a world-class organization. It’s a tribute to the leadership team and it’s one of the reasons that I am excited to be part of the RG Group. I am also excited to take advantage of my operations background to support the growth of manufacturing services as a cornerstone to the RG Group strategic plan,” said Bennis.

Bennis brings with him a robust manufacturing and engineering extensive insight. In addition to his valuable experience in manufacturing and distribution, Bennis will also provide vast expertise in product development, product management, innovation and international operations and distribution.

Bennis earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from The Pennsylvania State University. He will be based at the Flour Mill York Technology and Distribution center beginning May 21.

About RG Group: RG Group, a group of distribution and manufacturing companies has been providing leadership in the design and delivery of innovative motion control and fluid handling products and solutions for over 60 years. RG Group operates under a very simple core concept: “We Keep Business in Motion”. The company goal is to provide its customers with a sustainable competitive advantage through the creative application of technology in the automation, robotics, hydraulic, pneumatic, electromechanical and process markets.

RG Group’s headquarters is located in York, PA, with stores, branches and service areas in seven different states (PA, NY, NJ, DE, MD, WV, VA).

For additional information, visit www.rg-group.com or contact info@rg-group.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Certain written and oral statements made by us may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Reform Act”). Forward-looking statements are identified by such words and phrases as “we expect,” “expected to,” “estimates,” “estimated,” “current outlook,” “we look forward to,” “would equate to,” “projects,” “projections,” “projected to be,” “anticipates,” “anticipated,” “we believe,” “could be,” and other similar phrases. All statements addressing operating performance, events, or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, including statements relating to revenue growth, earnings, earnings-per-share growth, or similar projections, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Reform Act. Because they are forward-looking, they should be evaluated in light of important risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our anticipated results. The information provided in this document is based upon the facts and circumstances known at this time. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

