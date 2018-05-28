Business

Reactive Powder Concrete Market Assessment & Market Growth Forecast 2024

Global Reactive Powder Concrete Market: Overview

Reactive powder concrete (RPC) is a composite material currently under development, which is expected to revolutionize the concrete industry by optimizing the material used and generating economic benefits. RPC will help build structures that are not only strong and durable, but are also friendly to the environment. When compared to the high performance concrete (HPC) that is currently being used by the construction industry, RPC possess remarkably better compressive and flexural strength. Reactive powder concrete also have lower permeability as opposed to high performance concrete. Owing to its high durability, RPC may even replace steel in compression members wherever durability is at stake.

The concept of reactive powder was first developed in France in the early 1990s while the Sherbrooke Bridge in Canada was the first major structure built with it, in 1997. Reactive powder concrete is a high ductility cementitious composite with an ultra-high strength due to advanced mechanical and physical properties. The emerging technology of reactive powder concrete is expected to lend a new dimension to the term ‘high performance concrete’.

It has immense potential in construction due to its superior mechanical and durability properties compared to conventional high performance concrete, and could even replace steel in some applications.

RPC also has advantage of waterproofing. Concurrently, the global reactive powder market is expected to expand at a robust CAGR during the forecast period of 2016 to 2024.

Global Reactive Powder Concrete Market: Trends and Opportunities

The development of reactive powder concrete is feeding off some of the basic principles that such as enhanced homogeneity, improved microstructure, high compaction, and high ductility. The ultra-dense microstructure of RPC could be a suitable choice for industrial and nuclear waste storage facilities. This is the primary factor that is augmenting the demand for RPC coming from construction industry. A comparison of the measurements of the physical and mechanical properties of RPC and HPC assures that RPC possesses both compressive and flexural strength and also lower the permeability compared to HPC. This is another factor that will help transition during the forecast period.

