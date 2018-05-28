Business

LaYuva introduces a unique concept to start a business with zero investment and capital

Comment(0)

LaYuva is an innovative virtual marketplace with a purpose to empower e-commerce entrepreneurs, startups, aspiring entrepreneurs, and e-shoppers.

With a mission of providing the millennial population a virtual platform where they can embark on their business conveniently, LaYuva has integrated the online social networking with offline retail markets to improve the online shopping experience for the customers. Hence, anyone can reap the benefits of “Buy to Save, Share to Earn” philosophy.
Through LaYuva’s exclusive business concept, anyone can set up his virtual shop and start building a brand with the complete selling and promotional support from the team LaYuva. Also, people who want to raise their income through part-time work have also numerous options to capitalize their latent business on this disruptive business platform.
Besides, on LaYuva, people earn more rewards through sharing and recommendations of products on various platforms. On every successful referral, one can earn money in his wallet. When one purchases goods on LaYuva, he/she saves a good sum of money as the products on LaYuva are sold at the best price in the market. When one shares products with friends and family on social media, one earns the rewards. In each case, the beneficiary is the LaYuva user.
Also, LaYuva is a hassle-free shopping platform for customers to purchase a wide range of products of their choice at competitive rates.
While throwing light on the business model, Mr. Rahul Bahukhandi – Co-founder of LaYuva said, “Unlike traditional market where one must have inventory, a huge budget, and a lot of resources beforehand to begin a shop, LaYuva makes it a three-step process for the aspiring entrepreneurs. One can easily create an account on LaYuva as a seller, pick the preferred product category, and set up his shop. He needs not worry about stock control, supply chain management, and customer care services, etc.”

Also Read
Business

The Middle East homeland security market is estimated to reach US$17.05 billion by 2021

editor

Dubai, UAE: Intersec, the world’s largest trade and networking event for security, safety and fire protection, is set to celebrate two decades of remarkable success when it opens doors in January 2018 in Dubai. The 20th anniversary edition will feature more than 1,300 exhibitors from 58 countries, while over 31,000 visitors from 128 countries are […]
Business

Web Design Company Madurai | Responsive web design

editor

Apex soft visitor needs a blog. Blogs are an unconfined source of attracting visitors to your website. These are easy to build but an unconfined platform to engage and entertain your readers. Regularly updated blogs help to create a favorable image for your merchants and help with branding. Further, these are unconfined for social media […]
Business

Outlook Not Working | +1-844-858-4666

editor

This article describes how to troubleshoot Microsoft Outlook when you cannot send or receive e-mails. The article outlines troubleshooting steps for Outlook 2007, Outlook 2003, and Outlook 2002. If you use an earlier version of Outlook, refer to the “Similar problems and solutions” section for an article that pertains to your version. This article is […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *