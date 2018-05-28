Tech

Larry Cameron signed as Security & Mining Advisor

Good news everyone!!! Yesterday we signed one of the smartest and definitely outstanding tech guy ever. Meet Larry Cameron- Head of Quantus Technical Solutions and Security Advisor in many, many ICO”s. Thats why he is more known as an “ICO Ninja”.

We are absolutely sure that Mr. Cameron will help us to achieve our main goals in global mining freedom from external power sources. Under his supervision we will develop most reliable AI algorithm for intelligent mining. And, of course, his brilliant skills in cyber security will make our program solutions unbreakable.

Thank you Larry for being with us, its a great honor.

View story at Medium.com

Website: http://quantus.biz
Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/larrycameron80
Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/QuantusTecSol

More ICO news @ http://quantus.biz/ICO

