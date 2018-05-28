Health and Wellness

International Conference on Alzheimers, Dementia and Related Neurodegenerative Diseases

Pulsus Group is a Medical publisher that adheres to stringent peer-review procedure with a view to set an example in promoting standard medical research with integrity. Pulsus Group takes pride in getting the endorsements of prestigious associations and societies like Germany medical societies. As an ardent supporter of medical publishing, Pulsus Group closely associates with the Germany and other international medical research associations. It publishes a wide range of medical journals that focus on medical specialties like Neurology, Cardiology, Pscyhiatry, Surgery, Dental Health, Physics and Reproductive Medicine.
Pulsus Group is an internationally renowned peer-review publisher in scientific, technical, and medical journals established in the year 1984 with offices in Ontario, Canada and Hyderabad. India has acquired Andrew John Publishing and openaccessjournals.com to expand its Open Access Publishing through its 50+ journals in association with 20+ International medical and scientific societies.
Pulsus through its pulsusconference.com is been very instrumental to provide an invaluable channel for scientists and researchers to exchange ideas and research by creating a forum for discussing the possibilities of future collaborations between universities, institutions, research bodies and organizations from different countries through international CME/CPD accredited conferences and meetings.
Why to attend?
Alzheimers 2018 is an ideal opportunity to create awareness about the leading advancements in the therapies for the cure of Alzheimer’s, Dementia and many other neurodegenerative diseases and the direction of future developments. This Conference will be an exciting opportunity to share academic and clinical developments and research and to build on social interactions and support each other.
The main aim of our conference is to gather individuals from Neurology and to share their ideas and inventions for the wellbeing of mankind.
Benefits
• Best Poster Award
• Outstanding Young Researcher Award
• Group Registration benefits
• Keynote sessions by world’s most eminent researchers
• Top Industries Representations
Who should attend?
• Doctors
• Students
• Patients
• Professors
• Lecturers
• Scientists
• Researchers
• Medical Colleges
• Associations and Societies
Target Audience
• Doctors
• Health care Analysts
• Patients
• Scientists and Professors
• Medical Colleges
• Research Faculty
• Academic Scientists
• Students
• Diagnostic laboratory professionals
• Business Entrepreneurs
• Industry professionals
• Directors/Managers/CEO’s
• Presidents & Vice Presidents
• Brand Manufacturers/ Marketers of Consumer Products
• Marketing, Advertising and Promotion Agency Executives
For more details, visit https://alzheimers-dementia.pulsusconference.com/
To present your research work, submit an abstract at https://alzheimers-dementia.pulsusconference.com/abstract-submission
You can contact us at alzheimers@pulsusmeet.com if we can be of any further help.

