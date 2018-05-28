Himatsingka Seide Consolidated Net Revenue FY18 Rs. 2266.69 Cr. up by 5.3% over FY17

EBITDA FY18 Rs.466.23 Cr. up by 19.3% over FY17

Pune, May 28, 2018 – Himatsingka Seide, part of the Himatsingka Group, announced results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2018.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31st MARCH 2018

• Consolidated Total Income for FY18 stood at ₹ 2,266.69 Croresvs ₹ 2,151.60 Crores in FY17, an increase of 5.3%

• Consolidated EBITDA for FY18 increased by 19.3% to ₹ 466.23 Croresvs ₹ 390.89 Crores in FY17. For FY 18, EBITDA Margin stood at 20.6% compared to 18.2% in FY17

• Consolidated EBIT for FY18 up by 18.4% to ₹ 394.28 Croresvs ₹ 332.88 Crores in FY17

• Consolidated PBT for FY18 up by 21.4% to ₹ 290.48 Croresvs ₹ 239.35 Crores in FY17

• Consolidated PAT for FY18 up by 10.7% to ₹ 201.64 Croresvs ₹ 182.10 Crores FY17

• Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) for FY18 stood at ₹ 20.48 vs ₹ 18.50 in FY17

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31stMARCH 2018

• Consolidated Total Income for Q4 FY 2018 stood at ₹ 570.63 Croresvs ₹ 588.93 Crores in Q4 FY 2017,

• Consolidated EBITDA for Q4 FY 2018 increased by 29.3%to ₹ 131.15 Croresvs ₹ 101.43 Crores in Q4 FY 2017. In Q4 FY18, EBITDA Margin stood at 23.0%, as against 18.2% in FY 17.

• Consolidated EBIT for Q4 FY 2018 was up by 29.1%to ₹ 110.67Croresvs ₹ 85.69 Crores in Q4 FY 2017

• Consolidated PBT for Q4 FY 2018 was up by 25.4% to ₹ 78.82Croresvs ₹ 62.83 Crores in Q4 FY 2017

• Consolidated PAT for Q4 FY 2018 was up by10.4% to ₹ 50.34 Croresvs ₹ 45.59Crores in Q4 FY 2017

• Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) for Q4 FY 2018 stood at ₹ 5.11vs ₹ 4.63 in Q4 FY 2017

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY – Q4 FY 18 AND FY 18

Particulars Q4 FY18

Q4 FY17 % Change FY 18 FY17 % Change

Total Income (₹ Crores) 570.63 588.93 -3.1% 2,266.69 2,151.60 5.3%

EBITDA (₹ Crores) 131.15 101.43 29.3% 466.23 390.89 19.3%

EBITDA Margin (%) 23.0% 17.2% 20.6% 18.2%

EBIT (₹ Crores) 110.67 85.69 29.1% 394.28 332.88 18.4%

EBIT Margin (%) 19.4% 14.6% 17.4% 15.5%

PBT (₹ Crores) 78.82 62.83 25.4% 290.48 239.35 21.4%

PBT Margin (%) 13.8% 10.7% 12.8% 11.1%

PAT (₹ Crores) 50.34 45.59 10.4% 201.64 182.10 10.7%

PAT Margin (%) 8.8% 7.7% 8.9% 8.5%

Commenting on the Company’s performance, Mr. ShrikantHimatsingka, Managing Director & Group CEO said, “The operating performance for FY 18 has been satisfactory. Going into FY 19, we continue to remain focused on expanding our brand portfolio, sweating manufacturing capacities and enhancing our market share across geographies and categories.”

BUSINESS UPDATE FOR FY 2018

• Successfully commissioned the world’s largest Spinning Plant under one roof with capacity of 211,584 spindles.

• Successfully concluded the acquisition of the home textile portfolio of Global Brands Group Holdings Limited. The home portfolio includes the exclusive licensing rights for the Tommy Hilfiger home brand (For North America), the Copper Fit brand and other brands.

• Revenues from Brands stood at approximately Rs. 1,610 Crores for FY 2018.

• Commenced construction on the Terry Towel project during Q4 FY 2018.

• We continue to remain focus on sweating assets across the value chain and build brands lead revenue stream across product categories.