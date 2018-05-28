Uncategorized

GRP Rainer Rechtsanwälte – Assessment of a Berliner Testament

Comment(0)

Spouses frequently draft a Berliner Testament, literally a “Berlin will”, by mutually appointed each other as sole heirs. Before doing so, it ought to be examined whether a Berliner Testament is the most appropriate form.

There are a number of advantages to a Berliner Testament for spouses. They mutually appoint each other as sole heirs and generally their children as final heirs. Should one of the spouses pass away, the remaining partner is afforded financial security by virtue of their status as sole heir. This is because the children are not entitled to inherit until both parents have died. This can be particularly helpful, e.g. if property becomes part of the estate.

That being said, a Berliner Testament also has its pitfalls. It has a strong binding effect. We at the commercial law firm GRP Rainer Rechtsanwälte note that the dispositions can no longer be unilaterally altered if no provisions have been agreed to that effect. For this reason, it should first be assessed whether a Berliner Testament is the most suitable arrangement for the testamentary dispositions.

When a Berliner Testament is being drawn up, there is often a failure to consider the possibility of a dramatic change to living conditions, for example the marriage falling apart, one of the partners starting a new relationship or falling out with the children. The joint testamentary provisions are nonetheless binding. This means that a spouse”s new significant other could end up empty-handed or the children definitely remain final heirs, regardless of the extent to which the relationship may have broken down in the meantime. The provisions cannot be amended unilaterally, not even after one of the spouses has died. To circumvent this strong binding effect, it is possible to incorporate clauses that ease the effect somewhat. Spouses should therefore carefully consider whether they wish to grant the surviving spouse a certain amount of freedom to amend the will again.

Tax allowances are another thing that should always be taken into account when considering inheritance tax. If a spouse becomes the sole heir, the tax allowance may be exceeded and the taxman might come knocking. If, on the other hand, the estate is distributed among several heirs, the individual tax allowances can be used more effectively.

Those who wish to prepare a Berliner Testament should therefore properly inform themselves about the legal consequences. Lawyers who are experienced in the field of succession law can offer advice.

https://www.grprainer.com/en/legal-advice/private-clients/law-of-succession/last-will-and-testament.html

Also Read
Uncategorized

Velocity MR study shows 1 in 3 customers shopping online received Fake or Counterfeit products

editor

In a recently concluded study by Velocity MR to assess online shopping experiences and the volume of fake or counterfeit products in circulation, it appears a third of the online shopping public have fallen prey to counterfeits over the years. The study which covered a total sample size of 3000 respondents covered key Indian metropolises […]
Uncategorized

Penelopes Promise Rings Offers the Ideal Promise Rings

editor

2 May 2018 – Penelopes Promise Rings is offering an extensive collection of Penelopes Promise Rings for everyone for the best prices on the market thus far. One way or the other, when it comes to making a promise of eternal love, there is nothing more exciting as well as genuinely intimate than presenting your […]
Uncategorized

Global Wind Power Market’s Evolving Technology, Trends and industry Analysis – 2020

editor

According to Global Wind Energy Council, worldwide wind energy installations were 34-35 GW in 2013. This will be the first time in the decade where global demand for wind power shrinked, mainly because of china and the U.S. In Europe, the U.K. and Germany are likely to propel the market, with growth from countries such […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *