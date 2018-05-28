GLOBAL IMAGE SENSOR MARKET RESEARCH REPORT – FORECAST TO 2023

Illinois, 25 May 2018(News)- Image sensors are sensors used for converting optical images into electronic signals. Adoption of smartphones and dual camera mobiles is increasing at a higher pace owing to the decrease in prices and technical advancements. Smartphones have gained increased popularity owing to its features like producing high quality images and videos. Due to rapid changes in technology, analog tends to be replaced by digital. Sony Corporation is one of the dominant vendors in the smartphones Image Sensors Market. Today mobile devices have the largest application of image sensors. The image sensors used in these devices improve the efficiency of them and prove to be extremely beneficial to the users.

A substantial variety of medical applications make use of image sensors like endoscopy, thorax x-ray, dental x-ray, mammography etc. Image sensors are used to improve light sensitivity in cameras and to check displays. This helps in applications that involve medical imaging. Image sensors provide image sensitivity and reliability, which makes it suitable for medical applications. Image sensors prove to be very useful in the medical endoscopy application where imaging needs to be crisp and sensitive. Endoscopy is done using the CMOS image sensors. These sensors help in creating designs to meet increasing surgical demands like higher resolution, 3D imaging and precision manipulation.

Key Players:

• The key players of image sensor market includes Sony Corporation (Japan)

• Samsung Electronics (South Korea)

• Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

• ON Semiconductor (U.S.)

• Canon

• Inc. (Japan)

• Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

• Galaxy Core Inc. (China)

• SK Hynix, Inc. (South Korea)

• PixArt Imaging

• Inc. (U.S.)

• OmniVision Technologies

• Inc. (U.S.)

• Teledyne Technologies

• Inc. (U.S.) and others.

Global Image Sensor Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the image sensor market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To analyze the image sensor market based on porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

Target Audience:

• Investors and consultants

• System Integrators

• Research/Consultancy firms

• Technology solution providers

• IT Solution Providers

• Original Equipment Manufacturers

Key Findings:

• The global image sensor market is expected to reach USD 19,615.5 Million by 2023.

• By Technology, CMOS sub segment in image sensor market accounts for the largest market share and is growing with approximately ~15% CAGR during forecast period.

• By Optical Format, 1/3.9 to 1/2 Inch segment holds the largest market growing with approximately 16% CAGR by the end of forecast period.

• By Linearity, non-linear sub segment holds the largest market share and is growing with approximately 16% CAGR by the end of forecast period.

• By Spectrum, visible spectrum sub segment holds the largest market share and is growing with approximately 14% CAGR by the end of forecast period.

• By Application, consumer electronics sub segment holds the largest market share and is growing with approximately 15% CAGR by the end of forecast period.

The reports also cover country level analysis:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Others

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of the Europe

• Asia – Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Rest of the World

