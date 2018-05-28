Finance

Finway Capital starts raising financial literacy through free webinars and online videos

Comment(0)

Finway Capital, the Delhi-based NBFC has recently introduced Financial Literacy programme on various online channels to educate the masses about various financial products and services in the market. Additionally, the company is also providing 24 x 7 free investment advice and assistance to the people over the phone.

The organization mainly deals with secured and unsecured financial products recently incorporated Financial Inclusion and Financial Literacy in its CSR objectives. And, the same is promoted by the company through seminars, webinars, and social media platforms.

According to Rachit Chawla, Founder & CEO of Finway Capital, “Finway Capital is an organisation that motivates people to fulfill their dreams that would be difficult to achieve earlier due to the inaccessibility to right financial consulting and solutions. And, the best way to ensure financial inclusion is educating the masses about the benefits that they can derive from the industry without falling prey to frauds and evasive risks. From all around the country, we are receiving appreciation calls and messages for this useful initiative.”

To further reinforce its CSR activities, the company is planning to launch offline loan shops in Delhi for people who are not tech-savvy and need offline support.

Also Read
Finance

Confidential Invoice Finance

editor

We receive lots of enquiries from businesses of all shapes and sizes. From new starts to well established businesses in excess of 100 years old. From businesses yet to have an income, to turnovers in excess of £35m. All of these businesses have one thing in common – and that thing is we can help […]
Finance

Bikano set to increase production capacity

editor

To touch 230 MT per day production with an additional investment of Rs 40 crore New Delhi, January 5, 2017: In a bid to tap major chunk of business in country’s F&B segment, leading processed food manufacturer Bikano chalks out plans to increase its production capacity to over 230 MT ( metric tons) by adding […]
Finance

The Rx Solution Offers the Victoza Assistance Program to Low-Income Patients with Type 2 Diabetes

editor

Medications for managing diabetes are expensive. The good news is that patients with type 2 diabetes can ease the burden of managing healthcare costs with The Rx Solution’s Victoza assistance program. [Boynton Beach, 04/19/2018 ] — Practically everyone living with diabetes takes one or more medicines to help manage it. Sadly, most of these medications […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *