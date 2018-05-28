Colorado Springs Criminal Defense Attorney Cares About His Clients

Colorado Springs, Co- May 2018- Jeremy Lowe is an experienced Criminal Defense Attorney in Colorado Springs who cares deeply about his clients. He puts their needs first and works diligently to ensure that they receive the best possible legal outcome. He represents clients in various areas of criminal defense law and personal injury law. His major areas of defense are drug crimes, domestic violence defense, juvenile offenses, wrongful death, car and motorcycle accidents, sexual assault, traffic violations, and dog bites.

While it’s true that victims of Domestic Violenceand Sexual Assault literally have part of their life stolen from them, those falsely accused of these crimes have a right to quality legal defense. With the focus on protecting the victim, it is becoming more difficult for the innocent to prove their innocence. People get falsely accused of these crimes, and it’s beginning to feel like this is an automatic guilty plea until proven innocent type of arrangement. Jeremy Loew has the experience and tenacity needed to assist in proving your innocence if you’ve been falsely accused.

After a car or motorcycle accident, it is difficult to get back on your feet. You may have missed work, lost income, had extensive medical bills, and even lost your means of transportation. The Law Office of Jeremy Loew in Colorado Springs brings the experience needed to navigate the legal system. He will fight to ensure that you get the help needed to get your life back on track, and he has the experience to know the significant impact this type of accident can have on your life.

Wrongful death cases can be emotionally difficult. It is almost impossible to navigate through the legal system when you don’t have a clear mind. When you add grief of loss into the mix, it is virtually impossible. You need someone who you can trust on your side to help bring closure during this difficult time of your life. Jeremy Loew treats all clients with respect and will show compassion and empathy as he assists you through the legal processes.

Jeremy Loew has the best interest of his clients at heart. Here is a quote from Mr. Loew:

“If you have been accused of a crime in Colorado Springs you need a criminal defense attorney who will aggressively fight for your rights and be there every step of the way for the very best possible outcome. I have the experience and the track record you need for a vigorous defense. Call me today at (719) 387-4111 to discuss your case.”

Drug addiction is a disease. Many individuals that struggle with addiction have their rights violated every day. Jeremy Loew has a thorough understanding of how the laws work and what is illegal and what is not legal. Being convicted of a felony drug charge can have a devastating impact on the rest of your life. Jeremy Loew can help ensure that you receive a fair and just trial and will take charge in working your case through the legal system for the best possible outcome.

Traffic violations, juvenile offenses, and dog bites may seem like minor issues to many. However, these seemingly minor issues can have significant consequences if you do not have the right lawyer pleading your case. The Law office of Jeremy Loew can help ensure that you are not being unduly punished for something outside your control, or suffering undue consequences if you are injured.

If you don’t believe that Jeremy Loew has your best interest at heart, read the following review of Jeremy Loew from Mike B. in Colorado Springs:

“Jeremy Loew is by far the best attorney in Colorado Springs! I would highly recommend Jeremy for any legal need. He does what he says and does not give you a run around. Jeremy will be my first call for help!”

To ensure that you’re receiving the best possible legal care in Colorado Springs, make your appointment for a no-cost consultation with Jeremy Loew now by calling (719) 387-4111.