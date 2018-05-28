Backyard Escapes is celebrating its official grand opening during the month of May

Business

Bismarck, North Dakota (webnewswire) May 22, 2018 – Backyard Escapes by Kerner Pools and Spas LLC. is proud to announce its official grand opening. “Our new location provides a comfortable environment for our customers and provides us plenty of space for growth,” According to Jason Kerner, Owner of the Company.

The new retail pool and spa store address is 3449 149th Ave NW, Bismarck, ND 58503. The new location is 1,600 square feet and the warehouse is 2,250 square feet located on a 40-acre lot. The new location is easy to get to and can’t be missed with its two blue buildings and fiberglass pool shells on the lot, outside of the building.

Over the years the Company has grown and hired several employees to help improve the local economy. This year the Company plans to hire 3 to 4 new employees to handle the demand from a growing marketplace. “Having this new location has opened our business up in many new ways to include, pool models by Imagine Pools, pool chemicals, Marquis spas and custom outdoor living products,” stated Jason Kerner.

Backyard Escapes by Kerner Pools and Spas was originally a home-based business but has since grown and moved into their new location. The Company provides unique services and has exclusive rights in the region for some of their fiberglass pool products. This provides a huge advantage and the Company freely passes that advantage along to its customers. The Company also benefits from maintaining an excellent reputation for their work and for their customer service.

“Our customers trust us to provide the best products and to design the best backyard livingspaces, so that they can enjoy them for years. There is nothing better than hearing from our customers about how much fun their friends and families are having in their new pool or spa,” Mr. Kerner noted.

Backyard Escapes by Kerner Pools and Spas is excited to offer pool retail and swimming pool and spa installation services in the greater Bismarck, ND region. For sales information please contact Denise or Jason Kerner at 701-557-POOL (7665) or learn more by visiting their website and Like them on Facebook.

