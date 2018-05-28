Health and Wellness

7th International Conference on Addictive Disorders, Addiction Medicine and Pharmaceuticals

It gives us great pleasure to inform you that we are organizing a thought provoking Conference on Addictive Disorders, Addiction Medicine and Pharmaceuticals which will be held in San Diego, California, USA from September 19-20, 2018.
On this auspicious occasion, it’s our pleasure to invite you on behalf of the Organizing Committee to welcome all the University & College Professors, Chairs, Dean’s, Assistant & Associate professors & Lecturers, eminent researchers, students and delegates to take part in this upcoming Addictive Disorders, Addiction Medicine and Pharmaceuticals 2018 conference where good science will be shared from various parts of the world to witness invaluable scientific discussions and contribute to the future innovations in the various fields and variety of topics.
Addictive Disorders, Addiction Medicine and Pharmaceuticals 2018 conference is a special designed cluster of 2 day event which will be organized around the theme “Expanding Novel Methodologies & Innovations in treating Addiction Disorders for a better Healthcare’’.
Conduct presentations, distribute information, meet with current and potential psychologists, psychiatrists, mental health experts, counselors, therapists, physicians, nurse practitioners, researchers & scientists, make a splash with advanced research findings and treatments, and receive name recognition at this 2-day event and also avail CME Credits for the participation.
During the conference, we assure you that you will experience world class facilities and hospitality at the conference.
Come and join us at San Diego, California, USA & be Part of Addiction Therapy 2018 Conference…!!

