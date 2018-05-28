Health and Wellness

4th World Congress on Health Economics, Health Policy and Health care Management

We extend a warm welcome to the distinguished Nobel laureates, speakers, delegates, Health Economists, Health Research and Healthcare Industry leaders and Policy Makers, from around the world to Switzerland for attending 4th World Congress on Health Economics, Health Policy and Health care Management during September 13-14, 2018 Zurich, Switzerland
Health Economics aims to bring together leading Health Economists, Researchers, Health Policy Makers, Health care Markets , Advocacy Groups, Politicians, Administrative officials, Industrialists, Healthcare management and Academicians, including Nobel Laureates to exchange and share their experiences and research results about all aspects of Health Economics.
This event will focus on variety of health economics topics, including, but not limited to International Health Economics, Health Research, Health care Markets, Mobile Health & Economics , Health Organizations & Development, Health Evaluations , Out of Pocket expenses and Healthcare Marketing through invited plenary lectures, symposia, workshops, invited sessions and oral and poster sessions of unsolicited contributions.
The summit is a ‘Rendezvous of the minds’ for researchers, policy makers and practitioners who are working towards more integrated approaches and effective responses to address community health needs, Health Organizations & Development program planning and implementation, coordination and administration of programs, resource availability, health communication initiatives, policies, surveillance, environmental protection, health behavior and social approaches to public health practices.
Join us for two intensive and interesting days of discussing contemporary health economic research. We invite you to contribute and help to shape the summit through submissions of your research abstracts, papers and e-posters. Also high quality research contributions describing original and unpublished results of conceptual, constructive, empirical, experimental, or theoretical work in all areas of Healthcare Marketing are cordially invited for presentation at the conference.

