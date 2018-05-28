Health and Wellness

3rd International Congress on Restorative & Alternative Medicine

I’m honored to invite Ontario Association of Naturopathic Doctors to be a part of 3rd International Congress on Restorative & Alternative Medicine, an independently organized Medicine event happening in August 27-29, 2018 Paris, France.

Our goal is to bring together bright minds to give talks that are idea-focused, and on a wide range of subjects, to foster learning, inspiration and wonder – and provoke conversations that matter.

Basing on your expertise we would like to honour you by inviting you to the position of Speaker for Restorative Congress 2018.

Scientific Tracks and other information’s visit at here: Restorative Congress

We believe your voice would be a critical addition to the Restorative Congress 2018 stage.

Your presence is very crucial for our conference which will help us to make our conference a memorable one.

Best regards
Beaula Watson | Program Manager
Restorative Congress 2018| Medicine Conferences
47 Churchfield Road, London, W3 6AY
E-mail: beaula18conference@gmail.com

