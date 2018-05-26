Tech

Launch Your Own Online Store With Shopify At Cogniter

The easiest way to open an online store is by using Shopify. Shopify offers an easy way to quickly launch an online store without the confusion over servers and development costs.

Launched in 2004, the e-commerce giant began as an online store itself but now serves as a platform that hosts more than 500,000 merchants from 175 different countries. Shopify is an absolute E-Commerce platform to showcase the products in the online shop for sale. It is perfect content management system to manage the products inventory, orders, and shipping information in the simple & effective way with their friendly backend structure.

Shopify Benefits

• You don’t need to know a single line of web code as Shopify walks you through the entire process.

• Shopify lets you add your own domain name, host the store for you and maintain the complicated ‘back end’.

• Designing your store is easy with Shopify. You can choose from 100 existing themes and adjust them to your liking.

• Shopify processes manage and track all your orders and payments, letting you focus on the business.

From the online marketing point of view, it is valuable e-commerce platform to attract web users, generate more leads and ROI.

For more information, contact us with your all Shopify queries and requirements!

About Cogniter Technologies

Cogniter has been in web development since 2003, and we have been providing Shopify E-Commerce development services through our company’s expert developers to clients located in USA, UK, Canada, Australia, and the world over.

Proficient Shopify Designers and Developers of Cogniter Technologies understands the client prerequisites and proceed with the design & development tasks according to their requirements providing them a customized Shopify e-commerce solution within the assigned timeframe.
Get in touch with us for a no-obligation quote. Our email address is consultation@cogniter.com !

