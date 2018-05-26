Business

How MaaS360 is aiding businesses become GDPR compliant

As the 18th May deadline approaches, many businesses that we have spoken to are indeed starting to worry that their data protection procedures are not in compliance with the new GDPR regulations.

The new regulations are being introduced to ensure that businesses throughout the European Union, as well as those working with businesses within the EU, have adequate processes and procedures in place for data protection. If a business is found to be lacking in effective data protection procedures, they could face significant fines. Therefore, it is essential that businesses invest in their data protection procedures before the deadline.

Here at Pescado, we have been preparing for the introduction of GDPR for many months now, not only for our own business but also for our clients, ensuring that all aspects of their IT is secure and working efficiently. We have recently introduced MaaS360 into our mobile device management service, which has been a fantastic asset for our clients in securing their various devices.

What is MaaS360?

Developed by tech giant IBM, MaaS360 provides a centralised platform on which businesses can carry out effective mobile device management. Providing a comprehensive dashboard, business owners and mangers can detect any issue with devices enrolled on the system as well as quickly and efficiently enrol new devices (including ensuring agreement to company privacy and data protection policies), distribute documents and apps, located devices and so much more.

How is MaaS360 aiding compliance with GDPR?

Whilst significantly improving the productivity of a business through the simple enrolment of devices to the MaaS360 system, it also provides comprehensive security procedures, all of which will go a long way in ensuring GDPR compliance. These features include the ability to set security policies across all devices, identity management (including password requirements), cloud management, the ability to block a compromised device and risk assessment that will detect potential threats to your network of devices.

IBM’s dedication to data protection throughout the MaaS360 platform is further emphasised over the expansion in the last few years. Since 2016 the company has been switching on the service across a number of its cloud centres around the world, including Europe, Asia and the Americas.

Our mobile device management service has helped countless businesses across the UK to ensure their devices are protected, allow users to work efficiently and in line with company policies.

