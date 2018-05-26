Tech

Cloud Security Market: Industry Key Growth Factor Analysis & Research Study 2018-2024

Reportsandinsights.com Presents "Global Cloud Security Market Size, Status and Forecast 2023"

Description:

In this region, global cloud project portfolio management market projected for USD 2.67 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 13.95% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

Based on geography, the global cloud project portfolio management market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, such as,

  • North America,
  • South America,
  • Europe,
  • APAC,
  • MEA .

Global cloud project portfolio management market competition by top players including â

Microsoft Corporation,

Oracle,

SAP SE,

ServiceNow,

MAVENLINK, INC.,

Clarizen,

Changepoint Corporation,

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP,

CA,

Upland Software, Inc.,

Workfront, Inc.,

Planisware

The global cloud project portfolio management market is segmented on the basis of application into project management, portfolio management, demand management, resource management, financial management and others.

On the basis of deployment model the global cloud project portfolio management market is segmented into public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud.

On the basis of organization size the global cloud project portfolio management market is segmented into small and medium enterprises and large enterprises.

On the basis of vertical the global cloud project portfolio management market is segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), healthcare and life sciences, telecommunication and ITES (Information Technology Enabled Services), manufacturing, government and public sector, retail and consumer goods and others.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION

    1.1. OVERVIEW OF THE GLOBAL CLOUD SECURITY MARKET

    1.2. CURRENCY AND PRICING

    1.3. LIMITATION

    1.4. MARKETS COVERED

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION

    2.1. KEY TAKEAWAYS

    2.2. ARRIVING AT THE GLOBAL CLOUD SECURITY SIZE

      2.2.1 VENDOR POSITIONING GRID

      2.2.2 TECHNOLOGY LIFE LINE CURVE

      2.2.3 MARKET TIME LINE

      2.2.4 MARKET GUIDE

      2.2.5 COMPANY POSITIONING GRID

      2.2.6 COMAPANY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

      2.2.7 MULTIVARIATE MODELLING

      2.2.8 STANDARDS OF MEASUREMENT

      2.2.9 TOP TO BOTTOM ANALYSIS

      2.2.10 VENDOR SHARE ANALYSIS

      2.2.11 DATA POINTS FROM KEY PRIMARY INTERVIEWS

      2.2.12 DATA POINTS FROM KEY SECONDARY DATABASES

    2.3. GLOBAL CLOUD SECURITY MARKET: RESEARCH SNAPSHOT

    2.4. ASSUMPTIONS

3 MARKET OVERVIEW

    3.1. DRIVERS

    3.2. RESTRAINTS

    3.3. OPPORTUNITIES

    3.4. CHALLENGES

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

    5.1. VENDOR POSITIONING GRID AND INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES

    5.2. TECHNOLOLGICAL ADVANCEMENTS

    5.3. INSIGHTS ON TECHNOLOGICAL DEVELOPMENTS IN THE GLOBAL CLOUD SECURITY MARKET

    5.4. MARKET REGULATORY SCENARIO BY COUNTRY

    5.5. INTERVIEW KEY INSIGHTS

6 GLOBAL CLOUD SECURITY MARKET, BY SERVICES

7 GLOBAL CLOUD SECURITY MARKET, BY SERVICE MODEL

8 GLOBAL CLOUD SECURITY MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

9 GLOBAL CLOUD SECURITY MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

10 GLOBAL CLOUD SECURITY MARKET, BY APPLICATION

11 GLOBAL CLOUD SECURITY MARKET: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

………..CONTINUED

 

