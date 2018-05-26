Tech

3D Food Printing Market: Industry Key Growth Factor Analysis & Research Study 2018-2024

Reportsandinsights.com Presents "Global 3D Food Printing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2023"

Description:

In this region, global 3D food printing market projected for USD 224.5 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 57.6% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

Based on geography, the global 3D food printing market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, such as,

  • North America,
  • South America,
  • Europe,
  • APAC,
  • MEA .

Global 3D food printing market competition by top players including â

3D Systems,

TNO,

Natural Machines,

Systems & Materials Research Corporation,

Byflow,

Print2taste GmbH,

Barilla,

Candyfab,

Beehex, Inc.,

Choc Edge,

Modern Meadow,

Nu Food,

North Branch Everbright.

The global 3D food printing market is segmented on the basis of ingredient into dough, fruits and vegetables, proteins, sauces, dairy products, carbohydrates.

On the basis of vertical, global 3D food printing market is segmented into government, commercial, and residential.

