Wonder Cement Limited awarded as Asia’s Most Promising Brand at the 5th edition of UK Asia Business Summit 2018

India’s leading cement company – Wonder Cement has been awarded as Asia’s Most Promising Brand at the 5th edition of UK Asia Business Summit 2018. The award was received by Vivek Patni ( Director – Wonder Cement), Rishabh Patni (Director – Wonder Cement) and Tarun Singh Chauhan (Mgt Advisor – Wonder Cement ) at a grand ceremony held on 17th May 2018 in London. Asia Business Summit is one of the most prestigious and biggest multi-platform global projects on brands & leaders that celebrates the most promising brands from across 18 Asian Nations.

Asia’s Most Promising Brands have awarded more than 750 brands from 21 different Asian countries in the last 4 editions and is the biggest multi-platform global project on brands and leaders across print, portal and electronic formats. The awards are selected based on the most transparent selection process which involves research, jury and validation.

Vivek Patni (Director, Wonder Cement Ltd.) – “We are young company with a motto to provide the best quality products. This commitment to always do better reflects in our growth that the company has experienced. It is our aim continues to serve our existing customers, and reach out to new ones across the country.”

“Nothing would make us happier than to help be a Perfect Shuruaat for every home builder and owner.”

Tarun Singh Chauhan (Management Advisor, Wonder Cement Ltd.) – “It is a huge honour for us to be recognised with this award as well as tremendous motivation to continue the work we have been doing.”

“We are glad that our hard work and dedication is rewarding us with such a huge demand from across the nation and I hope we sustain this to further benefit our customers.”

“It has been a tremendous journey of building an exciting young brand backed by a great organisation in such a short period in an evolved category with old & established players”

